RMC board discusses surgery center plans

The Regional Medical Center board met behind closed doors last Monday to discuss plans for an ambulatory surgery center.

There was no vote or public discussion during the meeting.

RMC is challenging the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s decision to allow Ambulatory Partners LLC to build a private surgery center.

An Administrative Law Court hearing was scheduled for January and then in April. The hearing was delayed to allow the hospital and doctors to try to settle out of court.

An out-of-court settlement has yet to happen and the hearing has been rescheduled for Aug. 15, according to the ALC.

Orangeburg general surgeon Dr. Dion Franga and Orangeburg radiologist Dr. Amit Sanghi of Ambulatory Partners want to build a $12.5 million, 16,640-square-foot facility to provide medical services to the Greater Orangeburg community.

The surgery center would be located across from the Regional Medical Center.

A week after the doctors asked the state to approve their plans for an ambulatory surgery center, the RMC also submitted an application to spend $2.4 million to develop an ambulatory surgery center.

Ambulatory Partners has consistently said its center would benefit the community by capturing patients who seek care outside the community. RMC claims the center will harm the hospital financially.

Ambulatory Partners has said both surgery centers are needed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.