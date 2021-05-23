RMC board discusses surgery center; closed-door meeting held

Regional Medical Center trustees met for a little over an hour behind closed doors last week to receive an update on the hospital’s challenge to plans for a private surgery center.

There was no vote or discussion of the matter in open session.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has approved a certificate of need for Ambulatory Partners LLC, essentially giving it permission to build a $12.5 million ambulatory surgery center across the road from the hospital.

Ambulatory Partners is made up of Orangeburg doctors Dion Franga and Amit Sanghi.

RMC also has a certificate of need allowing it to spend $2.4 million to convert its existing Dialysis Access Institute into an ambulatory surgery center on its St. Matthews Road campus.

The doctors developing the private center say it will benefit the community. RMC claims the center will harm the hospital financially.

The RMC is challenging AP's certificate of need before the S.C. Administrative Law Court.

Ambulatory Partners has said both surgery centers are needed in the area.

The ALC trial is scheduled for December. Currently parties are in the discovery phase with depositions expected to start in June.

