 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RMC: Audit reveals problem in employee benefit deductions
0 comments
editor's pick

RMC: Audit reveals problem in employee benefit deductions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Library: The Regional Medical Center illustration

Regional Medical Center

 LARRY HARDY, T&D FILES

The Regional Medical Center says a recent audit shows that some employee state benefit premiums were not properly deducted from their pay.

“RMC is working to ensure that all employee premiums are reconciled and addressed on an individual basis. None of these issues affected any employee’s benefits or coverage in any way,” the hospital said in a release.

According to RMC, employees began participating in the State Insurance Benefits Program offered by the South Carolina Public Employee Benefit Authority on Jan. 1. RMC employees pay their own premiums for the PEBA program through regular deductions to their pay.

“Unfortunately, the PEBA program’s electronic database was not compatible with RMC’s systems. Therefore, all payroll deductions had to be manually entered into RMC’s systems,” RMC said. “A recent audit showed that there were some mistakes made in the manual data entry. These errors resulted in some employee premiums not being deducted properly.”

TheTandD.com: Full access for 3 months for just $3
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfire closes major Arizona interstate highway

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News