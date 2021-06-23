RMC: Audit reveals problem in employee benefit deductions

The Regional Medical Center says a recent audit shows that some employee state benefit premiums were not properly deducted from their pay.

“RMC is working to ensure that all employee premiums are reconciled and addressed on an individual basis. None of these issues affected any employee’s benefits or coverage in any way,” the hospital said in a release.

According to RMC, employees began participating in the State Insurance Benefits Program offered by the South Carolina Public Employee Benefit Authority on Jan. 1. RMC employees pay their own premiums for the PEBA program through regular deductions to their pay.

“Unfortunately, the PEBA program’s electronic database was not compatible with RMC’s systems. Therefore, all payroll deductions had to be manually entered into RMC’s systems,” RMC said. “A recent audit showed that there were some mistakes made in the manual data entry. These errors resulted in some employee premiums not being deducted properly.”

