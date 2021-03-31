 Skip to main content
RMC appoints Langosch as interim president, CEO
RMC appoints Langosch as interim president, CEO

Regional Medical Center

Regional Medical Center

 LARRY HARDY, T&D

The Regional Medical Center announced that Rick Langosch has been named interim CEO and president, replacing Kirk Wilson.

The RMC Board of Trustees voted unanimously in open session Tuesday  to appoint Langosch, according to an RMC press release.

Langosch has served as RMC’s interim chief financial officer. He’ll immediately take over as the new interim CEO and president.

Langosch will serve until David Southerland joins RMC as the new CEO and president. Southerland joins RMC on May 3.

Langosch has previous interim CEO experience.

“Mr. Wilson did excellent work while at RMC, but, unfortunately, was unable to stay until David Southerland arrives. Mr. Langosch’s appointment ensures that RMC has continuity of leadership in the role until Mr. Southerland joins us,” RMC board Chairman the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg said.

This story has been changed from its original version. RMC corrected its press release to say the board voted in open session.

