RMC announces 7 new leadership additions

The Regional Medical Center recently announced seven new leadership additions.
- Monica Farr, MSW, LMSW, director of care coordination and utilization review -- Farr most recently served as RMC’s manager of care planning and resource management, where her duties included developing policies and procedures to maintain compliance with patient preference and best practices for discharge planning. Farr also served as interim director of care planning and resource management and customer service specialist at RMC.
She earned a master of social work from the University of South Carolina and a bachelor of arts from Columbia College.
- Christopher Wilson, DPT, director of rehab services -- Wilson is an experienced physical therapist, project manager and former U.S. Air Force officer.
Before joining RMC, Wilson served as clinic director at Results Physiotherapy in Mount Pleasant. In that role, he was responsible for starting and growing the new clinic and developing the physical therapy program.
Wilson earned a doctor of physical therapy from the University of Cincinnati and a bachelor of science in health and sport studies from Miami University.
Wilson previously participated in a Sports Traveling Fellowship, was recognized nationally as an Emerging Leader by the American Physical Therapy Association and has experience in leadership, business development, return-to-sport programs, provider relations and advancing the rehabilitation industry.
He is an active member and serves on the Legislative Committee for the South Carolina Chapter of the American Physical Therapy Association.
- Edward Aribisala, RT(T), MS, MBA, director of oncology services -- With over 15 years of oncology management experience, Edward "Teddy" Aribisala joins RMC from Ascension Lourdes in Binghamton, New York, where he served as the senior director. Aribisala collaborated with rural and county health partners in 11 counties to secure a $5 million grant to purchase a mobile mammogram van to service the community.
Additionally, Aribisala served as vice president at Schneider Regional Medical Center in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. In the role, Aribisala raised funds to conduct free skin, cervical, breast, colorectal and prostate cancer screenings for St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. John yearly.
Aribisala obtained a master of business administration from the University of Michigan, a master of science in safety engineering from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor of science in radiotherapy technology from Howard University.
- Daniel Pepe, Rph., MBA, Ph.D., director of pharmacy services -- Pepe has worked in the pharmacy industry for over 30 years. As an expert in drug therapy and business operations, he served as director of pharmacy at Wuesthoff Medical Center in Rockledge, Florida. Pepe was responsible for managing an acute care 298-bed hospital pharmacy and overseeing a staff of 20 pharmacists and technicians.
You have free articles remaining.
Before Wuesthoff, Pepe served as the corporate director, consultant and project manager at Comprehensive Pharmacy Services in Memphis, Tenn. While at CPS, Pepe served as the project manager for the opening of two new hospitals.
Additionally, Pepe has also served as a guest lecturer and adjunct faculty member at Duquesne University and Midwestern University.
He earned his Ph.D. in health services management from Madison University, a master of business administration from the University of Southern California and a bachelor of science from Duquesne University School of Pharmacy.
- Timothy McAuliffe, CDM, CFPP, director of food and nutrition services -- McAuliffe has managed high volume food service operations for several health care facilities. He joins RMC from Morrison Healthcare Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. McAuliffe served as senior director of food and nutrition services and managed all operational aspects of the hospital’s food service program. Before Morrison, McAuliffe served as district manager of Eurest National Accounts Boeing in North Charleston and at Morrison Healthcare locations in North and South Carolina.
From 2008 through 2012, McAuliffe served as director of food and nutritional Services for Morrison Healthcare through RMC in Orangeburg. McAuliffe attended Johnson and Wales University for Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management and is a certified dietary manager.
- Kevin Moyer, MBA, MS, practice manager of occupational medicine and urgent care -- Moyer has been promoted to serve as the health system’s practice manager of occupational medicine and urgent care. He will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations of RMC’s occupational medicine practice and the hospital’s forthcoming new urgent care center that is scheduled to open on the RMC campus this summer.
Moyer previously served at RMC in various roles. Most recently, he served as employer and community relations specialist and practice manager of occupational medicine. Prior to that, he was employer relations manager, which was supported through an affiliation with Trilliant Health. His duties included developing policies and procedures to maintain RMC’s employer relations program, occupational medicine practice, and the Healthy Outcomes Plan program.
Moyer earned a master of business administration from Claflin University in Orangeburg, and a master of science in exercise science from Bloomsburg University in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
- Linda Dominy, RRT, MHSA, director of respiratory care services -- Dominy joins RMC from Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia, where she served as the director of respiratory therapy, cardiology, sleep disorders, neurodiagnostic and cardiopulmonary rehab.
She was responsible for over 125 employees and multiple departments that included neonatal, pediatric and adult respiratory care, cardiac rehabilitation and bronchoscopy. Dominy also developed a business plan for the expansion of the hospital’s sleep center.
Additionally, she served over 10 years at Candler Hospital in Savannah as the director of respiratory care and supervisor of pulmonary diagnostics
In addition to being Yellow Belt and Green Belt Six Sigma certified, Dominy is also a registered respiratory therapist and a registered pulmonary function technologist. She obtained a bachelor of science in respiratory therapy and a master of science in health services administration from Armstrong State University.