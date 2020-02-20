RMC announces 7 new leadership additions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Before Wuesthoff, Pepe served as the corporate director, consultant and project manager at Comprehensive Pharmacy Services in Memphis, Tenn. While at CPS, Pepe served as the project manager for the opening of two new hospitals.

Additionally, Pepe has also served as a guest lecturer and adjunct faculty member at Duquesne University and Midwestern University.

He earned his Ph.D. in health services management from Madison University, a master of business administration from the University of Southern California and a bachelor of science from Duquesne University School of Pharmacy.

Timothy McAuliffe, CDM, CFPP, director of food and nutrition services -- McAuliffe has managed high volume food service operations for several health care facilities. He joins RMC from Morrison Healthcare Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. McAuliffe served as senior director of food and nutrition services and managed all operational aspects of the hospital’s food service program. Before Morrison, McAuliffe served as district manager of Eurest National Accounts Boeing in North Charleston and at Morrison Healthcare locations in North and South Carolina.