RMC announces first-ever Nadia Thomas Award

In recognition of the vital role played by Emergency Medical Services, Regional Medical Center recognized all EMS professionals during National EMS Appreciation Week in May.

“Emergencies can happen at a moment’s notice, and in life-threatening situations, we all depend on the skills and dedication of these brave men and women,” RMC President and CEO Charles E. Williams. “We are grateful for our close partnership with our regional EMS agencies, and take great pride in assuring our patients and families are provided with the vital medical services they deserve. Our EMS heroes make our neighborhoods, homes and towns safer.”

As a sign of appreciation, RMC presented the first-ever Nadia Thomas Compassionate Care Award to Crystal Chitty, EMT-A.

Crystal was selected as the inaugural recipient due to her hard work, dedication and immense compassion for her patients,” RMC Director of Trauma and EMS Relations Libbi Meyers said. “I can tell from our first ambulance ride together that she really loves her job and the people she cares for.”