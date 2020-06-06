RMC announces first-ever Nadia Thomas Award

In recognition of the vital role played by Emergency Medical Services, Regional Medical Center recognized all EMS professionals during National EMS Appreciation Week in May.
“Emergencies can happen at a moment’s notice, and in life-threatening situations, we all depend on the skills and dedication of these brave men and women,” RMC President and CEO Charles E. Williams. “We are grateful for our close partnership with our regional EMS agencies, and take great pride in assuring our patients and families are provided with the vital medical services they deserve. Our EMS heroes make our neighborhoods, homes and towns safer.”
As a sign of appreciation, RMC presented the first-ever Nadia Thomas Compassionate Care Award to Crystal Chitty, EMT-A.
Crystal was selected as the inaugural recipient due to her hard work, dedication and immense compassion for her patients,” RMC Director of Trauma and EMS Relations Libbi Meyers said. “I can tell from our first ambulance ride together that she really loves her job and the people she cares for.”
A native of Orangeburg, Crystal is an alumnus of Edisto High School and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. She lives with her family in Canaan, where she also attends church at Canaan Baptist Church and serves as a firefighter for her community. Her interest includes spending time with her niece, vacationing and working at NASCAR’s Darlington Raceway in the Care Center, which provides medical needs for fans.
The Nadia Thomas Compassionate Care Award was created in memory of Nadia Thomas, a former E-911 tele-communicator and emergency medical technician who was known to spread a delightful joy throughout Orangeburg County EMS headquarters.
In the years to come, the award will recognize an EMS professional who demonstrates a high level of care and compassion for his or her patients each and every day. Nominations were placed by Orangeburg County EMS team members and voted on by members of Orangeburg County EMS and RMC leadership.
“Although Nadia is no longer with us, her warm spirit will live on through our interdepartmental collaborations and commitment to excellence,” Director of Orangeburg County EMS Stephanie Givens said.
“That’s what being ‘EMS Strong’ is all about.”
