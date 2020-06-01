RMC announces coronavirus testing

The Regional Medical Center announced free community coronavirus testing will be available at the following times:
• Tuesday, June 2 – 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg
• Thursday, June 4 --– 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg
• Saturday,, June 6 -- 10 a.m. -3 p.m., Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, 601 Bruin Parkway, Orangeburg
• Monday, June 8 -- 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, 601 Bruin Parkway.
• Tuesday, June 16 – 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Richard Carroll Elementary School, 1980 Main Highway, Bamberg
• Wednesday, June 17 – 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Calhoun County Annex Parking Lot, 102 Courthouse Drive, St. Matthews
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.