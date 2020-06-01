RMC announces coronavirus testing
RMC announces coronavirus testing

The Regional Medical Center announced free community coronavirus testing will be available at the following times:

• Tuesday, June 2 – 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg

• Thursday, June 4 --– 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg

• Saturday,, June 6 -- 10 a.m. -3 p.m., Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, 601 Bruin Parkway, Orangeburg

• Monday, June 8 -- 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, 601 Bruin Parkway.

• Tuesday, June 16 – 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Richard Carroll Elementary School, 1980 Main Highway, Bamberg

• Wednesday, June 17 – 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Calhoun County Annex Parking Lot, 102 Courthouse Drive, St. Matthews

