RMC announces coronavirus testing events

The Regional Medical Center has updated its list of upcoming free community coronavirus screening events:
• Saturday, June 6 –10 a.m.-3 p.m., William J. Clark Middle School, 919 Bennett Avenue, Orangeburg
• Wednesday, June 10 – 10 a.m.-3 p.m., St. John Recreation Complex, 301 St. John Road, Cameron
• Tuesday, June 16 – 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Richard Carroll Elementary School, 1980 Main Highway, Bamberg
• Wednesday, June 17 – 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Calhoun County Annex Parking Lot, 102 Courthouse Drive, St. Matthews
