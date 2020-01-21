Regional Medical Center recently announced the following leadership changes to its board of trustees. The Rev. Dr. Caesar R. Richburg has been named the new chairman of the board. Vann Beth Shuler, M.D., is now the chairman of the Medical Staff Executive Committee, and John H. Samies, M.D., has been elected as chief of medical staff.
Additionally, Franklin C. Coulter M.D. has completed his commitment and will step down from the board, and Milton W. Dufford has resigned as a representing member for Calhoun County. Dufford’s seat will remain vacant until a new appointment is made by Calhoun County Council.
A Sumter native, Richburg is the pastor of Bethel A.M.E. Church located in Columbia. He’s served there as senior pastor since November of 2016 and previously served for 10 years as senior pastor of Williams Chapel AME Church in Orangeburg and 18 years as pastor of Allen Temple AME Church in Greenville.
Richburg is active as a community servant. He is a member of Allen University Board of Trustees; Friends of Juvenile Justice (state of South Carolina) Board of Directors; Fellowship of Christian Athletes Board of Directors; Orangeburg County, Orangeburg/Calhoun Free Medical Clinic Board of Directors; vice chairman of Martha Jean Heggins Foundation Institute Board of Directors; chairman of Orangeburg County Youth Council Board; chairman of West End Riverside Community Development Corporation Board of Directors; Community Action Board; and South Carolina Community Bank Advisory Board. He is an active member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry and biology from Claflin University in Orangeburg; a master’s degree in administration from the University of Missouri in Kansas City, Missouri; a master’s of divinity degree in theology from Saint Paul School of Theology in Kansas City, Missouri; and a doctor of ministry degree from the Hood Theological Seminary in Salisbury, North Carolina. He previously served as RMC’s chairman of the board in 2013 and 2018.
You have free articles remaining.
Shuler is a native of Bowman and has been in practice for over 35 years. She received her bachelor’s degree from Clemson University in Clemson and obtained her medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. She served her internship and residency in family practice at Spartanburg General Hospital in Spartanburg and is certified by the American Board of Family Practice. Shuler has served as a member of the board’s Oversight Committee; member of the Medical Executive Committee; and chief of medical staff.
Samies received his undergraduate degree from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and his medical degree from Hahnemann Medical College in Philadelphia. He served his internship and residency in internal medicine at Allentown Affiliated Hospitals in Allentown., as well as a fellowship in infectious diseases from Albany Medical College of Union University in Albany, New York.
Samies is a member of the American Board of Internal Medicine Infectious Diseases, the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Medical Examiners.
Samies is a member of the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America; American Medical Association; South Carolina Medical Association; Edisto Medical Society; American Association for Microbiology; Association of Practitioners of Infection Control; Infectious Diseases Society of America; South Carolina Infectious Diseases Society; and the American Society of Internal Medicine/American College of Physicians. Previously, he’s served on the board as a member of the Medical Executive Committee and chief of staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.