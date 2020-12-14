RMC among first in S.C. to get vaccine; health care workers could begin receiving this week

The Regional Medical Center will be one of the first facilities in South Carolina to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the hospital.

RMC says it has been working closely with the S.C. Hospital Association and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control as it distributes the Pfizer vaccine.

“We are excited to be selected for Phase 1A of the state’s plan so that we can begin offering and administering the Pfizer vaccine to our health care employees as soon as this week,” RMC interim CEO Kirk Wilson said.

The first doses distributed to RMC will be offered and administered to bedside health care workers.

RMC will administer the vaccine through a phased approach based upon risk categories.

“The goal is to protect those on our team with the most risk of exposure and to limit accidental exposure to COVID-19 among vulnerable patient populations,” Wilson said.

Eligible staff will be asked to schedule the administration of the vaccine as soon as their priority group has the vaccine made available to them.

“The health and safety of our patients and staff has always been our main priority. This vaccine will help us to provide additional protection to patients who receive care at our hospital and clinics,” Wilson said. “I know I will personally gladly receive the jab just as soon as I am offered it.”