RMC administers COVID-19 vaccine in Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties (RMC) in conjunction with Orangeburg County, Calhoun County, Orangeburg County School District and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, will be administering the COVID-19 vaccine (firstt dose only), while supplies last, on the following dates/times to only those residents/recipients listed below:
• Calhoun County only – for 65 and older residents and Phase 1a recipients. The Moderna vaccine will be administered to those above who live in Calhoun County on Wednesday, March 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Calhoun County High School, located at 150 Saints Ave., St. Matthews.
• Orangeburg County only – for 55 and older residents and Phase 1b recipients. The Moderna vaccine will be administered to those above who live in Orangeburg County on Friday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, located at 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg.
No registration is required. Due to limited supply of vaccine available, first dose vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis. RMC will not provide second vaccine doses at the above vaccine events.
What you need to know
• Bring your identification, such as a driver’s license.
• Do not bring companions unless you need physical assistance.
• Allow time during vaccine process to review vaccine information and to complete necessary consent forms. To facilitate time required to complete the process, individuals are encouraged to review, print and complete vaccine consent forms located on the hospital’s website, www.trmchealth.org, and bring with them.
• After receiving first dose injection of the vaccine, individuals will need to complete a 15-minute observation period to monitor for any potential reaction.
For more information and future updates on COVID vaccination plans/location, visit www.trmchealth.org, www.facebook.com/RMCOrangeburg or call RMC’s Vaccine Hotline at 1-833-522-8227.