RMC administers COVID-19 vaccine in Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties (RMC) in conjunction with Orangeburg County, Calhoun County, Orangeburg County School District and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, will be administering the COVID-19 vaccine (firstt dose only), while supplies last, on the following dates/times to only those residents/recipients listed below:

• Calhoun County only – for 65 and older residents and Phase 1a recipients. The Moderna vaccine will be administered to those above who live in Calhoun County on Wednesday, March 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Calhoun County High School, located at 150 Saints Ave., St. Matthews.

• Orangeburg County only – for 55 and older residents and Phase 1b recipients. The Moderna vaccine will be administered to those above who live in Orangeburg County on Friday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, located at 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg.

No registration is required. Due to limited supply of vaccine available, first dose vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis. RMC will not provide second vaccine doses at the above vaccine events.

What you need to know

• Bring your identification, such as a driver’s license.