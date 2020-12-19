RMC administers 150 doses of vaccine; hospital expects more soon

There has been no cost to employees and staff.

According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the Phase 1A roll out of the vaccine will also include nursing home residents.

The second part of the first phase will be for those with serious health conditions and those who live in group homes or in correctional institutions.

The second phase of the vaccine will be given to those who have underlying health conditions such as diabetes and chronic pulmonary disease and those who work in group settings such as schools or universities.

The third phase will be rolled out to the entire populace, according to DHEC.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In other matters, RMC Interim Chief Financial Officer Rick Langosch reported the hospital’s loss from operations for the month was $1.7 million. The addition of investment income and other non-operating revenues helped improve the month's loss to about $1.56 million.

On the expenses side, Langosch said salary expenses were below budget and that the hospital has been focused on lower contract expenses. He said contract expenses for the month of November were about $573,000, which was down from about $1 million for the prior two months.