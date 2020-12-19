RMC administers 150 doses of vaccine; hospital expects more soon

The Regional Medical Center received 150 doses of coronavirus vaccine last week and administered all of them over two days.
"People are still a little bit hesitant, but as more people from the medical staff and more visible people take the vaccine, there is more acceptance," Chief of Medical Staff/RMC Medical Director Dr. John Samies told hospital trustees during their Thursday board meeting.
Samies said the hospital will receive another 150 doses of the vaccine Monday and will be able to recieve up to 1,000 doses as part of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine's initial roll out.
Interim RMC President and CEO Kirk Wilson said close to 30 to 40 doctors received the vaccine through Thursday afternoon with hopes the rest of the hospital's doctors will also get the vaccine in time.
“Thus far none of our people have exhibited anything other than a sore arm,” Wilson said.
The hospital was among the first to be selected for the vaccine because of its storage capabilities. It has been working closely with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the S.C. Hospital Association.
The first doses distributed to RMC were offered and administered to bedside health care workers.
RMC will administer the vaccine through a phased approach based upon risk categories.
There has been no cost to employees and staff.
According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the Phase 1A roll out of the vaccine will also include nursing home residents.
The second part of the first phase will be for those with serious health conditions and those who live in group homes or in correctional institutions.
The second phase of the vaccine will be given to those who have underlying health conditions such as diabetes and chronic pulmonary disease and those who work in group settings such as schools or universities.
The third phase will be rolled out to the entire populace, according to DHEC.
Support Local Journalism
In other matters, RMC Interim Chief Financial Officer Rick Langosch reported the hospital’s loss from operations for the month was $1.7 million. The addition of investment income and other non-operating revenues helped improve the month's loss to about $1.56 million.
On the expenses side, Langosch said salary expenses were below budget and that the hospital has been focused on lower contract expenses. He said contract expenses for the month of November were about $573,000, which was down from about $1 million for the prior two months.
"That is an area that has definitely received focus and will continue to receive focus," Langosch said. "The majority of that is the nursing units."
Langosch said the hospital does have a management plan to help reduce expenses, including a focus on managed care contracts, revenue cycles and bad debt collections; contract reviews and reducing interim positions.
It was reported the Edisto Regional Health Services, the hospital's six primary care practices, saw total visits in November down 27.8% with four out of the six practices meeting budget for the month.
Three out of the six practices have met budget for the fiscal year, which began Oct. 1.
In other business:
• Trustees approved a conceptual contract with Georgia-based The Coker Group to search of a permanent chief financial officer and chief nursing officer. Discussions with Coker are continuing.
The Coker Group is also assisting the hospital in the search for a new CEO.
• RMC Board Chair the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg clarified that a recent drop-in for former RMC president and CEO Charles Williams was designed for RMC personnel and employees only. He said there were some questions raised as to why Orangeburg County Council and other local entities were not notified.
• Trustees were informed the hospital was recently recognized by the Lowcountry Area Health Education Center as a 2020 Clinical Site of the Year.
The award was given for RMC’s outstanding clinical teaching of students in health care professions, including physician assistant and nurse practitioner students.
• Trustees were asked to review the proposed board self-assessment survey and to provide input in order that the board's trustee development committee will be able to consider the input in time for its Jan. 14 meeting.
The trustee development committee will then present the survey results with feedback to the entire board for approval at its January meeting.
• Trustees were encouraged to provide input for ongoing board development topics they would like to see addressed in future board training opportunities.
• Trustees went into closed session to discuss the president's report; a board calendar; the ongoing CEO search process; a quality care report; doctor and medical staff contracts; a revenue cycle update; and an update on its certificate of need for the pursuit of MRI equipment.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.