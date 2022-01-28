RMC ability to pay down debts falls below requirement for banks

The Regional Medical Center's ability to pay its debts with its existing cash flow has fallen below the requirements its bank bond holder uses to determine the hospital's borrowing risk.

The hospital's maximum debt service coverage for the month of December was -2.1, marking the first time in recent memory the hospital has failed to meet the debt covenant requirement with its banks holding the bond, RMC interim Chief Financial Officer Rick Langosch said.

The minimum debt service coverage requirement is between 1.25 and 1.50, Langosch said.

"The bonds require and want you to make an indication that you can pay at least 25 or the 50% of the bottom line more than to cover your debt,” Langosch said.

Debt-service coverage refers to the ability of the hospital to cover its debts. The ratio measures the hospital's available cash flow to repay its debt obligations and is an indicator of risk.

Langosch said he has talked to the two banks holding the hospital's bonds and will be addressing the issue with them. He will also talk to bond legal counsel about the matter.

"Once the annual audit is complete, RMC will request a ‘waiver’ for the debt covenants (typically granted) with a period of time to improve," Langosch said. "The intention is for our volumes to ‘come back’ as we experience patients who have been hesitant to see medical providers since COVID."

The hospital's other two debt covenant triggers are debt to capitalization and days cash on hand.

The hospital's debt to capitalization is 23.9% and within the covenant requirement of being below 40%.

The hospital’s days cash on hand is 109 days, above the bond covenant requirement of more than 100 days. “Days cash on hand” refers to the amount of accessible cash the hospital has if no other revenues come in.

Langosch said the hospital has seen about $2.5 million of cash decrease for the month of December due to a system-wide computer clinical conversion process.

“Much effort and attention has been given to this; we are trying to obviously expeditiously resolve that,” Langosch said.

Langosch said COVID continues to impact hospital operations.

For the month of December, gross patient revenues for the hospital system was below budget by about $6,152,000 and net revenue was below budget by about $3,332,000.

Operating expenses for the hospital system for the month were above budget by about $1,552,000, with the largest items being salaries, contract labor and benefits. These three items were above budget by about $1,189,000.

“It was certainly affected by COVID,” Langosch said, noting of the $1.2 million over budget, about $324,000 was due to regular earnings.

He said about $730,000 was due to the hospital’s 13-week incentive program in which the hospital paid nurses additional to retain and attract nurses in the clinical departments. The program paid registered nurses about $70 an hour for this period.

The hospital and its six primary care practices (Edisto Regional Health Services) lost about $4.3 million for the month of December, which was offset by about $7.7 million the hospital received in COVID relief monies. As a result, the hospital was $3.1 million in the black.

Year-to-date the hospital system lost about $4.2 million. Without the COVID monies, the system would have lost $11.3 million.

RMC is also beginning the process of paying the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services back the $26.8 million it received in Accelerated Medicare Payments in September 2021 to deal with COVID.

As of Jan. 21, the hospital has paid back about $3.3 million.

“We knew that over a period of time that we would be paying those back,” Langosch said, noting there were some concerns that the hospital would owe back the entire lump sum of $26.8 million at one time.

“If we were to get that kind of demand letter from CMS, I already know we can write an appeal and probably be successful,” Langosch said.

Langosch said the hospital has also been successful in reducing contract and more expensive staff to about 11. He said that at the same time last year, the hospital had 45 contract staff.

“This number has received a lot of focus from management,” Langosch said. “We are always looking at redirecting our staff restructuring, right sizing all the things you are supposed to do. “We know for certain already … wages and salary expense has already come down."

In related matters, the ERHS had 320 visits over budget for the month of December. The overall December revenue for the practices was below budget by about $171,200, said Sabrina Robinson, vice president of operations.

For the month of December, none of the six practices met budget, Robinson said.

Fiscal year-to-date, Robinson said the practices have seen visits over budget by 1,859, with revenues below budget by about $275,469. Robinson said one of six practices has met budget.

Robinson said Express Care for the month of December saw visits about 386 over budget and revenues about $56,144 over budget.

Year-to-date Express Care has seen visits about 1,060 over budget and revenues about $55,762 over budget.

In other business:

Board Chair The Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg shared a letter of appreciation sent to the board from Bowman Mayor Patsy Rhett on behalf of the town’s council members and community for filling the vacancy at the town’s medical center due to the retirement of Dr. Anna Price.

Dr. Lisa Etheridge has filled the position. The facility will have one provider three days a week and a licensed nurse practitioner five days per week.

Trustees were informed of the results of a board survey on performance will be presented at the board’s February meeting. Richburg said he has seen the results and noted there is opportunity for improvement but that the results are good.

The participation in the survey was 100%

Trustees went into closed session to receive and discuss a number of items, including the president's report; emergency room protocols; percutaneous coronary intervention services update; Calhoun County's involvement in a Santee project; quality care; update on the hospital's partnership with the Family Health Center; an update on the hospital's Certificate of Need and ambulatory surgery center; a revenue cycle update; and a monthly report from the hospital's chief nursing officer.

