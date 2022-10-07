RJ’s Way created to help youth; group focuses on adversities faced by males

A new organization seeks to help young Black males tackle mental health challenges.

RJ’s Way-Unspoken is the creation of Romaine Stephens with the help of her sister, Christy Patterson.

The two of them created the program in honor of Stephens’ son, the late Rodney Jimmy Lee Anderson, who was called RJ. Anderson died of natural causes last year. He was 19.

“He dealt with all types of common and not-so-common adversities with youth from bullying to, you know, just growing pains, peer pressure,” Patterson said.

RJs Way was created to give a voice to young African American males, “to be able to speak on whatever they were feeling, whatever feelings that they had, the good or bad, because the issue nowadays is no one feels like they have a safe space to turn to, so they turn to negative means: gangs, drug use, continuing the cycle of bullying, not really handling their mental health properly,” Patterson said.

The organizers are holding an event on Saturday, Oct. 8, to introduce and talk about the program.

“It’s almost like a kickoff to inform the community that ‘Hey, this organization is here.’ If you feel that you need to talk to somebody, you feel like you need a safe space, all they have to do is make contact and we will guide them to the resources that are available and will link them up to our person that can be the outlet and safe space for them,” Patterson said.

Stephens said, “This program is just to be a safe space and to be just a light to young men dealing with whatever it is they're dealing with. RJ’s Way, we can give them that voice.”

Stephens then talked about the importance of focusing on young males’ mental health and the importance of outreach.

“It’s important because since I've put it out there, a lot of people have reached out about their children’s either suicidal thoughts or self-harm, or not being able to deal well in school,” Stephens said.

“They know that there is some place that they can go and they can talk, so sometimes they just need someone to talk to, not to say we have the answers to everything as parents. Sometimes you just need to be heard, and know that your feelings are valid, so you can fight another day,” she said.

Also, social media “doesn't always give them the healthiest ways to cope with things,” Stephens said.

“Equipping youth with healthy coping skills is just necessary because they're really just grabbing life skills from sources that aren't really the best,” Patterson said.

“They just really need to be aware that there are valid and helpful resources that can help them improve their problem-solving skills and just their daily life activities,” she said.

When talking about her motivations behind the program, Stephens says that hearing stories of teens who’re struggling makes her want to jump into action in order to help.

“When someone that you know, or even someone that you don't know, confides in you and tells you something that felt personal, it pulls something in your heart to want to help, want to find out what can I do. Because you don't want to lose that that life,” Stephens said.

The event by RJ’s Way will be at the Orangeburg YMCA on St. Matthews Road. It’ll begin at 9 a.m.