Riverside Drive to be closed

T&D Correspondent Yon Line provides a photographic tour of the Christmas lights at Edisto Memorial Gardens.

The City of Orangeburg announced that Riverside Drive from the Lady Fountain to the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center will be closed Thursday, Jan. 26, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. for the removal of Christmas displays.

