The City of Orangeburg announced that Riverside Drive from the Lady Fountain to the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center will be closed Thursday, Jan. 26, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. for the removal of Christmas displays.
Riverside Drive to be closed
