Riverside Drive closed Thursday

2022 Childrens Christmas Garden

 T&D CORRESPONDENT YON LINE

Riverside Drive between the Lady Fountain and the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center will be closed on Thursday.

The road is being closed while Christmas decorations are taken down.

