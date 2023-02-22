Riverside Drive will be closed from the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center to Russell Street from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 while the City of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities uses a crane to remove a pump.
