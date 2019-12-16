Continuing rains could lead to flooding along the North Fork of the Edisto River this week.
The Edisto River reached 7 feet in Orangeburg on Monday.
It is forecast to reach 8 feet around 9 a.m. Saturday. At 8 feet, minor flooding occurs in low-lying areas near the river.
The Congaree River at Carolina Eastman was around 114.5 feet Monday. The river is expected to remain below the flood stage of 115 feet through the weekend.
The higher river levels follow a several days of rain that saturated the area.
A weather station about 8 miles north of Orangeburg reported a total of 3.24 inches of rainfall Thursday and Friday of last week.
Another station about 5 miles north of North reported 3.14 inches of rain during the two-day period.
A station about 3 miles east of St. Matthews recorded 3.09 inches of rain Thursday and Friday, while a station about 3 miles west of Denmark recorded 2.67 inches.
Through Dec. 10, about half of the western portion of The T&D Region was considered “abnormally dry” while the eastern and southern portion was completely out of the drought.
There is an 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms forecast for Orangeburg on Tuesday, with rainfall totals between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible. Higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.
There is a 40 percent chance of rain Tuesday night.
Conditions will then dry out for the remainder of the week.
There is a 30 percent chance of showers on Saturday.
