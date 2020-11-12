Rivers rise after rain; region soaked, but crops should be OK

The Kuckery Restaurant & Catering's William Kuck was ready to protect his business Wednesday night.
"I put sandbags on both doors and it (water) came up within two feet of the door from coming in," Kuck said Thursday. "It got up to the porch but there was nothing in the building."
"Thank the Lord it quit raining, though," Kuck said.
Kuck said it is about the third time in 20 years that the parking lot at the Cannon Bridge Road restaurant has flooded.
He said there was no damage to the restaurant and the bulk of the rain came after hours when there were no customers.
When Kuck stopped by the restaurant at 1:30 a.m., the water was still in the parking lot. At 4 a.m. it was gone.
Rainfall totals
The Orangeburg Municipal Airport recorded about 3.95 inches of rain over a 36-hour period from Wednesday to Thursday morning.
The following totals were reported by the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, a group of weather reporting volunteers:
• 5.86 inches reported three miles northwest of Orangeburg. This was the highest total recorded out of the state’s network of 355 volunteer weather stations.
• 3.83 inches reported .4 miles northwest of Orangeburg.
• 3.61 inches reported 4.1 miles northeast of Cope.
• 1.52 inches reported 2.2 miles southwest of Elloree.
• .86 inches reported 7 miles southeast of Neeses.
In Calhoun County, a reporting station about 3 miles northeast of St. Matthews recorded 2.22 inches of rain fell through Thursday morning.
A recording station near the Swansea area in Calhoun County recorded 0.91 inches of rain.
About 1.36 inches of rain fell near Ehrhardt.
Rivers
The North Fork of the Edisto River was at about 8.3 feet Thursday, which is slightly above flood level of 8 feet. At 8.3 feet, minor flooding occurs along the boardwalk at the Edisto Gardens and some roads off of Chiquita Street.
The river was forecast to crest to about 8.4 feet before falling below flood stage early Saturday morning.
A flood warning was issued for the river. Individuals should exercise caution when walking near riverbanks.
The Congaree River at Carolina Eastman was not in flood stage Thursday morning but was forecast crest at about 121 feet Saturday evening.
At that level, moderate flooding does occur. Flood stage is about 115 feet.
The South Fork of the Edisto River near Bamberg is not forecast to flood.
Harvest time
Orangeburg County peanut farmers could feel the biggest impact from the heavy rains.
"Peanuts that were dry and ready for combining will be the crop that could be the most affected by this rain, this would be in terms of yield and quality," Orangeburg County Clemson Extension Agent Jonathan Croft said.
He said most of the county's peanut crop – about 75 — has already been harvested.
Croft said there is a lot of cotton still in the field.
"Rain may have knocked some cotton out, but I have not seen any yet that is damaged from rain knocking it out," Croft said. "If it will dry off quickly and doesn’t rain again for several weeks, the grade and quality of cotton ... should not be severely affected."
Croft says the story is the same with soybeans. About 35% of the crop has been harvested at this point.
Overall, Croft remains optimistic.
"We were dry enough that a lot of our sandier ground should dry off fairly quickly after this passes," Croft said. "If we receive any amount of rain in a week or ten days, that would further delay harvest. That would be when we really start seeing a lot of yield loss and quality problems."
Calhoun County Clemson Extension Agent Charles Davis described the rain as an “aggravation but not a terrible problem for us at this point.”
"Any time we get harvest delays from rain that stretch into a few days, it concerns us," he said. "Deterioration of peg strength on peanuts ready for combining and deterioration of cotton fiber quality are the main issues."
"Soybeans would be prone to pod shatter from the wetting and drying process, as well as mold issues if they stay too wet too long," he continued. "Dry weather and sunshine are our friend and hopefully our friend will be arriving back."
According to the National Weather Service, sunshine will be returning. No rain is expected at least through Wednesday of next week.
