Rivers rise after rain; region soaked, but crops should be OK

At that level, moderate flooding does occur. Flood stage is about 115 feet.

The South Fork of the Edisto River near Bamberg is not forecast to flood.

Harvest time

Orangeburg County peanut farmers could feel the biggest impact from the heavy rains.

"Peanuts that were dry and ready for combining will be the crop that could be the most affected by this rain, this would be in terms of yield and quality," Orangeburg County Clemson Extension Agent Jonathan Croft said.

He said most of the county's peanut crop – about 75 — has already been harvested.

Croft said there is a lot of cotton still in the field.

"Rain may have knocked some cotton out, but I have not seen any yet that is damaged from rain knocking it out," Croft said. "If it will dry off quickly and doesn’t rain again for several weeks, the grade and quality of cotton ... should not be severely affected."

Croft says the story is the same with soybeans. About 35% of the crop has been harvested at this point.

Overall, Croft remains optimistic.