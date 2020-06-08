Rising tide: Researchers look for flooding solutions

But the state also includes numerous areas outside urban settings — barrier islands and coastal communities — such as those in Georgetown County, the study’s focus area, where sea-level rise is leading to an increased impact from flooding.

“We see it here in Pawleys Island,” Hitchcock said. “With these big storms, you can’t get out on the island. What does that do for residents? What does that do for tourism?”

Thus, Clemson’s team will focus on using Georgetown County as a test case for economic data collection in relation to flooding and storm surges. Researchers will examine using grey — or manmade — infrastructure versus green infrastructure and the associated costs to mitigate access and transportation issues.

As an example of a grey infrastructure solution, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers proposed in April the construction of a 9-mile, 12-foot seawall around the lower Charleston peninsula to protect against potentially catastrophic storm surges during future extreme weather events. The funding needed for the project has been estimated between $1.75 billion and $2.2 billion.

The grant study, meanwhile, seeks to assess green — or natural — solutions to similar issues.