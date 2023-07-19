Orangeburg County served up hospitality this weekend to 400-plus bicyclists on the three-day – around 260-mile – Ride to End ALZ from Simpsonville to Mt. Pleasant.

Volunteers were ready with peanut butter sandwiches, pickle juice and more when riders stopped for a break at North Town Hall. Lunch and supper were made possible by local businesses and individual donors in Orangeburg.

Cyclists were on their second leg of the three-part journey when they pedaled into Orangeburg County from Newberry on Saturday.

One of their designated rest stops was North Town Hall, where they were greeted by Mayor Julius Jones along with volunteers ringing cow bells as they arrived.

Outside of North Town Hall, riders like Ignacio Cassinelli of Charlotte received sandwiches, snacks and much-needed liquid refreshment.

“This is an awesome rest stop with water and sandwiches, nutrition to get us through the finish line,” he said.

Cassinelli said it was his first time participating in South Carolina’s Ride to End ALZ.

He began cycling about five years ago. Raising money to help with Alzheimer’s research and cycling to bring awareness to the disease are important to him.

“It’s affected some family members and I signed up with a couple of friends. It’s been a great experience,” he said.

Riders also had a rest stop at Jones Chapel Baptist Church on Kennerly Road before reaching the finish line for the second day of cycling, which was at the Country Inn & Suites on Citadel Road in Orangeburg.

At the finish line, riders were greeted with plenty of fans – of the human variety and electric ones, with the latter provided by RYOBI, the event’s presenter.

Also at the Country Inn & Suites, riders received lunch donated by Edisto Post Acute Care, Edisto Home Care and Hospice, The Legacy of Orangeburg and Major Graphics. Mama’s Kountry Kookin’ provided the potato salad, baked beans and homemade banana pudding.

“We do burgers every year,” said Melinda Jackson, one of the owners of Edisto Home Care and Hospice.

Jackson said she’s been volunteering to serve lunch at the annual Ride to End ALZ for the past seven years.

“We do hospice for the community of 17 counties. Probably a third of the population that we serve has some form of dementia, primarily Alzheimer’s,” she said.

“With the statistics that one out of every three seniors is being diagnosed with some type of neurological disorder, I feel like it’s our duty. It’s our absolute most rewarding charitable event we do every year. We do other things through the Alzheimer’s Association as well, but this is just huge and the growth they’ve had is amazing with the research,” Jackson said.

“This is their favorite. They all say this is their favorite lunch of the ride,” she added.

Tina McCollum, sales director at The Legacy of Orangeburg, formerly Morningside of Orangeburg, has been a lunch volunteer for the Ride to End ALZ for the past decade.

“I was contacted about 10 years ago to see if we would be interested in doing the lunch when they came to town. I told them ‘Yes’ and I was hooked and I’ve been doing it every year since,” she said.

“Year after year, we just have a lot of fun. It’s just amazing what these riders go through to bring awareness of this terrible disease,” she said.

The riders later rode chartered buses to the First Baptist Church Family Life Center, where the Orangeburg Lion’s Club and Orangeburg Rotary Club provided a hearty meal of chicken bog, baked barbecue chicken, salad, coleslaw, beans and more. There were options for vegetarian eaters, too.

“We look forward to doing this each year, especially partnering with the Rotary Club and all,” 2023 Orangeburg Lion’s Club President Ricky Pooser said.

“To try to end this disease would be wonderful. We’d love to see a cure,” Pooser said.

“It means the world to me to be able to give back and support the riders and research,” said Charlie Williams III, of the Williams & Williams law firm in Orangeburg. The law firm and Williams family give generously to the South Carolina Ride to End ALZ and South Carolina Alzheimer’s Association.

Williams’ mother was the late Karen J. Williams, who served as chief justice of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals until her diagnosis of early-onset Alzheimer’s. She died at age 62 on Nov. 2, 2013 after courageously battling the disease since age 57.

“I lost my mom about 10 years ago now to this. It means the world to us to bring the kids. My oldest has been coming here for 13 years. All of them have been here. And this is his first,” he said, patting Brooker, whom he was holding.

“It just means the world to be able to give back and I appreciate the support of our community through the Lion’s Club and the Rotary Club,” he said.

For cyclists, the camaraderie and shared meals provide much comfort – not only after a long day of pedaling, but emotionally. Many of them ride to honor loved ones who are coping with Alzheimer’s or who died of the disease.

Laura Hodges of Greenville lost her mom to Alzheimer’s back on May 12.

Hodges has been a rider in the annual South Carolina Ride to End ALZ, formerly known as A Ride to Remember, for eight years.

“When I started doing it, my mother, she was diagnosed 11 years, she was three years into her diagnosis with Alzheimer’s,” she said.

“So this means a whole lot to me being out on the road, just having her coast me along the way this year,” she said, choking back a few tears.

Shirley Temple Hodges loved to sing and had a quick wit.

“My mom was an awesome mom. I miss her tremendously,” Laura Hodges said.

She said a friend lost his mother to Alzheimer’s disease about eight years ago and signed up for the three-day ride.

He said to Hodges, “You need to do this ride.”

She told him, “There is no way I could do that, 252 miles.”

She then started training for it.

“I did it and I got hooked,” she said.

“So here I am in year number eight and I’ll be here riding until they find that cure,” she added.

Cyclists in this year’s Ride to End ALZ raised over $1.1 million for the Alzheimer’s Association.

The ride ended on Sunday after a 100-mile journey from Orangeburg to Mt. Pleasant at the U.S.S. Yorktown.

Ride to End ALZ South Carolina also offers a virtual challenge option that is open to casual bike riders, mountain bikers and spin enthusiasts. Registration for the virtual challenge is free and will remain open through the end of July. To register or donate, visit alz.org/ride.

To learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association or get support for facing any type of dementia, visit alz.org/sc or call the association’s 24-Hour Helpline at 800-272-3900.