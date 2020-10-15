 Skip to main content
Rickenbaker recognized for service to RMC board
Rickenbaker recognized for service to RMC board

The Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees recognized retiring board member Kenneth Rickenbaker for his service last month.

“Mr. Rickenbaker has been a devoted board member who has consistently demonstrated his commitment to improving the lives of people in our community,” said RMC Board Chair the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg.

“RMC is grateful for his service and contributions,” Richburg said.

Rickenbaker was appointed to RMC’s Board of Trustees in January 2003 by Calhoun County.

Since that time, he has served on a number of board committees, including his role as chairman of the Finance Committee.

In addition, he has served on the Management Oversight Committee, Executive Committee, Strategic Planning Committee, Human Resource Committee, Bylaws Committee and the RMC Foundation Board. He also served as chair of an ad hoc radiology committee.

Kenneth Rickenbaker

Rickenbaker

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D
100820 rickenbaker rmc.jpg

Retiring Regional Medical Center board member Kenneth Rickenbaker was recently recognized for his service. Pictured, from left, are Rickenbaker and RMC Board Chair the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D
