Rickenbacker XCEL hosted its annual Alzheimer's Research fundraiser as a candlelight vigil on Dec. 17, 2022.

This year's event was the 26th year of raising awareness and money for Alzheimer's Research. The event was beautifully decorated and held at the Williams and Williams Law Firm on Russell Street. When all the candles were lit, the feeling was truly breathtaking.

Speakers at the event were Rickenbacker XCEL's founder and president Gloria R. Hutto, treasurer Luvina R. Robinson, promotional coordinator William Green, as well as guest speakers Taylor Wilson, director for Government Affairs, and Kimaya Brown, advocacy champion and volunteer for the Walk to End Alzheimer's, both with the South Carolina Alzheimer's Association. Vocalist Latrine Holmes provided entertainment.

For the fourth year in a row, Rickenbacker XCEL made a gift presentation to CASA Family Services. This year it was holiday gift baskets for the Battered Women and Children's Shelter, presented to CASA employee Mr. Whitney McDaniel.

The Candlelight Vigil and Rickenbacker XCEL raised and donated over $1,000 for Alzheimer's Research.

Rickenbacker XCEL is thankful to everyone who donated to Alzheimer's and to Williams & Williams Law Firm, Chick-fil-A of Orangeburg, Carolina Candles, Eric Powell of the Orangeburg County Historical Society, B & B Porta-Jons, and James McQuilla of the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce for their help and support of the event. XCEL's administrator Cleatus Robinson and secretary Troy Robinson, who helped organize, could not attend due to the air transportation cancellations from the winter storms in the Northeast.

Rickenbacker XCEL is a non-profit dedicated to raising awareness about Alzheimer's disease and organized in 1997 by the family of the late Saul Rickenbacker Senior.