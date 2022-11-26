 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Rickenbacker XCEL hosting vigil

  • 0
Rickenbacker XCEL

Rickenbacker XCEL is hosting a candlelight vigil on Saturday, Dec. 17. Pictured are founder and President Gloria R. Hutto, Luvina R. Robinson and William Green. Troy Robinson and Cleatus Robinson were, unfortunately, not in the photograph.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

As well as being enjoyable and relaxing, reading has been found to have a number of benefits for our mental health.

Rickenbacker XCEL is hosting a candlelight vigil honoring the late Saul Rickenbacker Sr. and benefiting Alzheimer’s awareness and research.

Everyone is invited to the event at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Williams and Williams law firm on the square in downtown Orangeburg, located at 1281 Russell Street.

There will be music, guest speakers, entertainment and refreshments.

Donations are welcome and will benefit Alzheimer’s research.

Wear white if possible to show your support. Candles will be provided.

Rickenbacker XCEL will provide updates on further events.

For the last four months, Rickenbacker XCEL has been a proud member of the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, contact founder and President Gloria R. Hutto at 803-531-3297, Luvina R. Robinson at 803-536-0972, William Green at 803-347-5754, Troy Robinson at 803-347-3184 and Cleatus Robinson at 301-704-4656.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Person dies in crash near Santee

Person dies in crash near Santee

A person died in a two-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County on Saturday night, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Missing teen found

Missing teen found

A missing 17-year-old has been found, City of Orangeburg spokeswoman Jennifer Van Cleave said Monday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Looking at the tentacles of cells may help us understand cancer more clearly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News