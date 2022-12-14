Rickenbacker XCEL hosting vigil

Rickenbacker XCEL is hosting a candlelight vigil honoring the late Saul Rickenbacker Sr. and benefiting Alzheimer’s awareness and research.

Everyone is invited to the event at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Williams and Williams law firm on the square in downtown Orangeburg, located at 1281 Russell St.

There will be music, guest speakers, entertainment and refreshments.

Donations are welcome and will benefit Alzheimer’s research.

Wear white if possible to show your support. Candles will be provided.

Rickenbacker XCEL will provide updates on further events.

For the last four months, Rickenbacker XCEL has been a proud member of the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, contact founder and President Gloria R. Hutto at 803-531-3297, Luvina R. Robinson at 803-536-0972, William Green at 803-347-5754, Troy Robinson at 803-347-3184 and Cleatus Robinson at 301-704-4656.