Rickenbacker Xcel continues efforts

Rickenbacker Xcel

The Rickenbacker Xcel continues to work in the community. Pictured are, from left, William Green, founder; President Gloria R. Hutto; Cleatus Robinson; Luvina R. Robinson; and Troy Robinson.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Rickenbacker Xcel says it’s continuing to work for the community.

“We are serving and providing for the community in so many ways. It began with Alzheimer’s research 26 years ago and we are still raising funds for that cause,” the group said in a press release.

For the past 3-1/2 years, the nonprofit organization has made contributions to CASA Family Systems, the battered women and children’s shelter.

So in December, the group gave gift bags with sweets, books, clothing, fragrances and sanitizer and toys for the little ones.

Also, for Mother’s Day 2022, the organization gave gifts to the mothers in the program.

“So a belated happy holidays and Mother’s Day from Gloria R. Hutto, Luvina R. Robinson, William Green, Cleatus Robinson, Troy Robinson and thanks to the staff at CASA for all you do in providing a safe haven for those in need,” the release said.

