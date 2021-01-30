 Skip to main content
Rickenbacker group gives to CASA, others
Rickenbacker group gives to CASA, others

National Liberty William Green, right, and his mother, left, president and founder of Rickenbacker Xcel, Gloria R. Hutto, presented gifts to Ms. McNel from CASA Family Services.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Bringing holiday cheer on Dec. 22. Mr. National Liberty William Green and his mother, president and founder of Rickenbacker Xcel, Gloria R. Hutto, presented gifts to Ms. McNel from CASA Family Services.

The organization was created to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s research, but due to COVID-19, the group didn’t hold its 24th Black Tie Gala. But they still gave a sizeable donation to the Medical University of South Carolina, Roper Hospital and St. Francis Hospital for Alzheimer’s research.

The group says they are creative in their efforts to serve the heads of the community with love. They donated large gift bags to CASA for the battered women’s shelter, with fruits, candy, washcloths and other items.

The group says they “will always give back and do great things in the community.”

