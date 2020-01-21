The Rickenbacker family held its 23rd Holiday Gala to benefit Alzheimer’s research Dec. 21 at the Cinema in Orangeburg.
This annual gala was originally started by seven of the Rickenbacker children 23 years ago after their father, Saul Rickenbacker, developed Alzheimer’s, a devastating disease that deprived him of his good health. The family started the nonprofit charity “XCEL” as a result. This year’s extravaganza was sponsored by Rebecca Rickenbacker Abraham, Shirley Rickenbacker Wright, Iona Rickenbacker Burton and John D. Rickenbacker.
The event featured Patrick Wright as the master of ceremonies and entertainment by DJ Charles Dr. The speaker for the occasion was Dr. Jacobo Mintzer, executive director of the Clinical Biotechnology Research Institute (CBRI) at Roper St. Francis Healthcare System in Charleston. Dr. Mintzer is also a professor in the Department of Health Studies at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and a staff physician at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center. This year, the Rickenbacker family donated $4000 to benefit Alzheimer’s research at the facility.
The Rickenbacker family has donated to MUSC for this cause for over two decades, and as a result of their hard work and dedication to this cause, the children of Saul and Rebecca Rickenbacker were presented the Order of the Palmetto Award by the governor of South Carolina, the state’s highest award given to a civilian citizen. The Clinical Biotechnology Research Institute at Roper St. Francis in Charleston has also honored the family by naming the waiting room at the facility the “Rickenbacker Room.”
This year’s event was a huge success -- there was a grand turnout of support. The Rickenbacker family has vowed to continue fighting for a cure for this devastating disease and would like to thank the Orangeburg community for their continued support for this important cause and looks forward to seeing you in December 2020.
