Rickenbacker gala canceled

The Rickenbacker Xcel Black-Tie Gala has been canceled for the second consecutive year due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Founder and President Gloria Rickenbacker Hutto.

“For the past 24 years, we have been raising and donating money for Alzheimer's research. We thank the community and the city of Orangeburg and the state of South Carolina for your support,” Hutto said in release.

“Our goal is to make a difference in people's lives with loving donations for this cause because with love anything is possible.

"We will keep you informed and updated. So be on the lookout for Gloria R. Hutto, Luvina R. Robinson, William Green, Troy Robinson and Cleatus Robinson, the members of Rickenbacker Xcel. We are exceling to the highest level.”

