Rickenbacker Gala canceled for December 2020
The Rickenbacker family has announced that the 24th annual Rickenbacker Gala, which supports Alzheimer's research, has been canceled for December 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We thank the Orangeburg community for your continued support of this significant cause throughout the last 23 years. Last year with your help, we donated $4,000 to benefit Alzheimer's research at the Clinical Biotechnology Research Institute (CBRI) at the Roper St. Francis Healthcare System in Charleston,” the family said in a statement.

“We have faith that 2021 will bring peace and goodwill to you all. We hope to see you next year at The Cinema as we continue to strive for the goal of finding a cure for this devastating disease that has affected so many families. Have a wonderful holiday season, with love from Rebecca Abraham, Shirley Wright, Iona Burton and John Rickenbacker.”

