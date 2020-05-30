RIA approves grants to enhance infrastructure: Bamberg to get $450,000 for sewer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLUMBIA -- The S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) has approved grant assistance for 34 projects, totaling more than $14.5 million, to strengthen water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure. This brings the total funds awarded this fiscal year to $25.7 million.

One of those projects is the Bamberg Board of Public Works, which is being given $450,000 for economic sewer infrastructure.

Access to adequate water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure is key to supporting South Carolina's quality of life, as well as opening doors for economic development. Yet, repairs to critical infrastructure can be expensive, and local funds are often limited. Leveraging RIA grants, local revenues and other funds to address the improvements is critical in helping to close the gap between needs and resources.

"The need to partner, collaborate and work together is critical to the long-term sustainability of a community. By targeting limited, public resources where they will have the greatest, long-term impact and addressing the most pressing needs to protect public health and the environment, these grants improve and strengthen the communities they serve," said Executive Director Bonnie Ammons.