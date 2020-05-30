RIA approves grants to enhance infrastructure: Bamberg to get $450,000 for sewer

COLUMBIA -- The S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) has approved grant assistance for 34 projects, totaling more than $14.5 million, to strengthen water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure. This brings the total funds awarded this fiscal year to $25.7 million.
One of those projects is the Bamberg Board of Public Works, which is being given $450,000 for economic sewer infrastructure.
Access to adequate water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure is key to supporting South Carolina's quality of life, as well as opening doors for economic development. Yet, repairs to critical infrastructure can be expensive, and local funds are often limited. Leveraging RIA grants, local revenues and other funds to address the improvements is critical in helping to close the gap between needs and resources.
"The need to partner, collaborate and work together is critical to the long-term sustainability of a community. By targeting limited, public resources where they will have the greatest, long-term impact and addressing the most pressing needs to protect public health and the environment, these grants improve and strengthen the communities they serve," said Executive Director Bonnie Ammons.
A majority of the projects funded by the grants include improving aging sewer collection and treatment facilities; upgrading water supply, storage and distribution systems; and mitigating neighborhood flooding by improving drainage structures. The remaining grant awards increase infrastructure capacity to support existing business and new economic opportunities. All of the projects will have a significant impact on the 44,000 residents and businesses they serve.
RIA grants are awarded twice a year through a competitive process that considers the need for improved public health, environmental protection, community sustainability and economic development. Applications are selected by the RIA board based on criteria, including severity of the problem, expected impact and project feasibility. Recipients share in the cost of projects by paying for non-construction activities and, often times, providing additional funds for construction.
To learn more about RIA or how to apply for grant assistance, visit www.ria.sc.gov.
