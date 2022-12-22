 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Revolutionary War corridor in S.C. gets OK

Battle of Eutaw Springs

COLUMBIA – Congressman James E. Clyburn on Thursday announced passage of the National Heritage Area Act, which includes key provisions of the Southern Campaign of the Revolution National Heritage Corridor Act.

The legislation will establish the Southern Campaign of the Revolution National Heritage Corridor, an 8-mile-wide corridor that will span across North and South Carolina. Additionally, this will be the third national corridor in South Carolina alongside the South Carolina National Heritage Corridor, which was designated in 1996, and the Gullah-Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor, which was designated in 2006.

The National Heritage Area Act also extends the authorization of those two corridors until 2037.

Orangeburg County preparing to observe, celebrate U.S. birthday in 2026

“I have studied history my entire life and the Southern Campaign’s role in the American Revolution is often left out,” Clyburn said. “The creation of this corridor, which closes the loop on my heritage corridors creation efforts, will not only show the rich history of the Carolinas but also help tell a more complete history of our country.”

Previously, Clyburn worked with former Congressman John Spratt to pass the National Heritage Areas Act of 2006, which initially authorized the National Park Service to study the feasibility of establishing a Southern Campaign of the Revolution National Heritage Corridor.

The legislation now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

