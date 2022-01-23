Revolutionary War colonel gets ‘long overdue’ honor; ‘Danger’ Thomson recognized with historical marker

On the occasion of his 295th birthday, Col. William “Danger” Thomson posthumously received special recognition in Calhoun County’s Fort Motte community.

“Col. William Thomson was a major factor in the Southern campaign against the British and the historical marker, which we’re here to dedicate today, is long overdue for his contributions,” said one of Thomson’s fifth-great-grandsons, James “Jim” Hane Jr., president of the Thomas Taylor Chapter of the S.C. Sons of the American Revolution.

On Jan. 16, at the historic St. Matthew’s Parish Church in Fort Motte, the Thomas Taylor Chapter of the S.C. Sons of the American Revolution and the William Thomson Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution met to dedicate a marker recognizing both Thomson and his home, Belleville Plantation.

The marker is erected along U.S. Highway 601 on the Col. William Thomson Highway portion near the Belleville area.

Event organizers held the dedication service at St. Matthew’s Parish Church because of special ties to Thomson and several members of the SCSAR and NSDAR chapters represented.

“Col. Thomson was a member of this church – not this building, not this location – but a member of the church congregation here,” said Reta Westbury, regent of the William Thomson Chapter of the NSDAR, adding that Thomson served on the church’s first vestry.

“William Thomson was an easy-going gentleman, yet he was a fierce fighter whose courage and conduct gave him influence over his men and other officers and other people, particularly in the state of South Carolina, and that’s why they repeatedly called him ‘Danger’ or ‘Old Danger,’” said one of Thomson’s fifth-great-grandsons, historian R. Douglas MacIntyre, guest speaker.

“He was 49 at the time of the Battle of Sullivan’s Island, which was old for that time,” MacIntyre said.

“We are grateful for this man, who gravitated towards action and repeatedly rose to the occasion. He helped form the foundation of this ‘can do’ country. He inspires us, these centuries later, with these vivid examples of competence, commitment and character,” he added.

“I’m grateful for the DAR, SAR and the people of this community who have kept his memory alive,” MacIntyre said.

MacIntyre noted that Thomson was a wealthy businessman, a 15-term legislator, a pillar of society and a father of 12 children.

“Today, we’re honoring a man who lived his entire life on the early American frontier. It’s a different world in so many ways. He was born in the backcountry of the British colony of Pennsylvania on this day 295 years ago. As a boy, he moved South with his parents and siblings, like many other Scots-Irish immigrants who were trying to build a better life in the South,” MacIntyre said.

As a boy, Thomson and his family first moved to Tinkling Springs, Virginia and then to modern-day Calhoun County.

He built his home, Belleville, where he raised his family and planted indigo, among other crops.

The NSDAR also dedicated a separate marker honoring Revolutionary War Patriots as part of a national America250 project.

“The goal is to crisscross the United States to recognize the patriots,” explained Winifred “Winnie” Rickenbaker, DAR Project Patriot/America250 chair and registrar of the William Thomson Chapter NSDAR.

Westbury thanked the Rev. Janet Echols, rector of St. Matthew’s Parish Church, for letting the event take place in the church that was special to Thomson and his family.

