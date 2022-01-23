 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Revolutionary War colonel gets ‘long overdue’ honor; ‘Danger’ Thomson recognized with historical marker

Danger

Several members of the William Thomson Chapter of the NSDAR, from St. Matthews, are pictured with the America250 Revolutionary War Patriots marker. Pictured, back row, from left, Margaret Kizer, Judy McGee, Vice Regent Kay James, Corresponding Secretary Lynn Doster, Liz Fairey and Chaplain Sara Fairey and Debra Crawley; and front row, from left, Librarian Libby Olson, Recording Secretary Doris Hane, Registrar Winnie Rickenbaker and Regent Reta Westbury.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

On the occasion of his 295th birthday, Col. William “Danger” Thomson posthumously received special recognition in Calhoun County’s Fort Motte community.

“Col. William Thomson was a major factor in the Southern campaign against the British and the historical marker, which we’re here to dedicate today, is long overdue for his contributions,” said one of Thomson’s fifth-great-grandsons, James “Jim” Hane Jr., president of the Thomas Taylor Chapter of the S.C. Sons of the American Revolution.

On Jan. 16, at the historic St. Matthew’s Parish Church in Fort Motte, the Thomas Taylor Chapter of the S.C. Sons of the American Revolution and the William Thomson Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution met to dedicate a marker recognizing both Thomson and his home, Belleville Plantation.

The marker is erected along U.S. Highway 601 on the Col. William Thomson Highway portion near the Belleville area.

Event organizers held the dedication service at St. Matthew’s Parish Church because of special ties to Thomson and several members of the SCSAR and NSDAR chapters represented.

“Col. Thomson was a member of this church – not this building, not this location – but a member of the church congregation here,” said Reta Westbury, regent of the William Thomson Chapter of the NSDAR, adding that Thomson served on the church’s first vestry.

“William Thomson was an easy-going gentleman, yet he was a fierce fighter whose courage and conduct gave him influence over his men and other officers and other people, particularly in the state of South Carolina, and that’s why they repeatedly called him ‘Danger’ or ‘Old Danger,’” said one of Thomson’s fifth-great-grandsons, historian R. Douglas MacIntyre, guest speaker.

“He was 49 at the time of the Battle of Sullivan’s Island, which was old for that time,” MacIntyre said.

“We are grateful for this man, who gravitated towards action and repeatedly rose to the occasion. He helped form the foundation of this ‘can do’ country. He inspires us, these centuries later, with these vivid examples of competence, commitment and character,” he added.

“I’m grateful for the DAR, SAR and the people of this community who have kept his memory alive,” MacIntyre said.

MacIntyre noted that Thomson was a wealthy businessman, a 15-term legislator, a pillar of society and a father of 12 children.

“Today, we’re honoring a man who lived his entire life on the early American frontier. It’s a different world in so many ways. He was born in the backcountry of the British colony of Pennsylvania on this day 295 years ago. As a boy, he moved South with his parents and siblings, like many other Scots-Irish immigrants who were trying to build a better life in the South,” MacIntyre said.

As a boy, Thomson and his family first moved to Tinkling Springs, Virginia and then to modern-day Calhoun County.

He built his home, Belleville, where he raised his family and planted indigo, among other crops.

The NSDAR also dedicated a separate marker honoring Revolutionary War Patriots as part of a national America250 project.

“The goal is to crisscross the United States to recognize the patriots,” explained Winifred “Winnie” Rickenbaker, DAR Project Patriot/America250 chair and registrar of the William Thomson Chapter NSDAR.

Westbury thanked the Rev. Janet Echols, rector of St. Matthew’s Parish Church, for letting the event take place in the church that was special to Thomson and his family.

Thomson earned nickname ‘Danger’

A Pennsylvania native who settled in Amelia Township, which is today Calhoun County, served an active role in the British colonial government and later in the government of South Carolina.

Col. William Thomson was a politician, soldier and patriot. He was called “Danger” by the men who fought with him during the Revolutionary War.

Born of Scottish parents in 1726, Thomson and his family moved to the northern section of Amelia Township, a few miles east of what is now Fort Motte.

As a boy growing up in the South Carolina backcountry, Thomson learned to shoot and became a hunter during his formative years.

At the age of 30, he married Eugenia Russell, a second-generation colonist. The two eventually resided in a home they called “Belleville.”

In the 1750s, Thomson took an active role in the British colonial government in the state. He began his military career as an officer in the British military, along with Thomas Sumter and William Moultrie, during the Cherokee Wars.

As tensions mounted between King George III of England and the colonies in America, Thomson was part of the 1775 initiative to seize Fort Charlotte, a large fort in western South Carolina named after the king’s wife.

Thomson was appointed lieutenant colonel in the South Carolina 3rd Regiment. He and 1,300 Rangers routed a contingent of British loyalists at Great Cane Break south of Greenville.

In June 1776, the British were no longer content to allow loyal colonists to quell the rebellion of their neighbors.

Off the coast of Charles Town, British warships appeared on the horizon.

With a force of 780 colonial backwoodsmen and marksmen, Thomson chose a position just across Breach Inlet.

British infantry landed and moved into battle formations on Long Island (Isle of Palms). If allowed to ford the inlet, the British infantry would be able to take the fort from behind.

Thomson’s troops kept those in Sullivan’s Fort from being overrun by the British infantry.

Initially, the Rangers were stationed close to the inlet, ready to repel a British advance. However, they were also within range of the British navy’s cannons, which numbered about 300. Two of the nine British warships carried at least 50 guns each, according to British naval records.

Thomson moved the marksmen out of range of the cannons yet still in a position to resist a British advance across Breach Inlet.

Several attempts by the British to cross the inlet failed and the fort held against the naval cannon barrage.

According to records, casualties totaled 37 for the colonists and more than 200 for the British. Several ships sustained heavy damage.

While his men called him colonel, his friends came to call Thomson “Danger” out of respect for his courage during the battle.

Belleville, Thomson’s home, would eventually lend its name to throughways in Calhoun and Orangeburg counties, and U.S. Highway 601 north of St. Matthews today bears Col. Thomson’s name.

