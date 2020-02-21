Rev. Jesse Jackson, musician John Legend, Sen. Elizabeth Warren to visit Orangeburg

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, musician John Legend and Sen. Elizabeth Warren are all coming to Orangeburg ahead of next weekend’s Democratic primary.

Jackson will be visiting Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church at 310 Green St. at 10 a.m. Saturday. Feb. 22. Jackson is founder and president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

The leadership meeting is being held to discuss a strategy for turning out the vote in 2020 and encouraging participation in the 2020 Census, according to Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg. Govan is chair of the S.C. Legislative Black Caucus.

The event is being presented by the caucus and the S.C. Voter Education Project, which are both non-profits set up to promote voter participation and advocacy, Govan said.

While the gathering is planned as a leadership meeting, the public is invited to attend.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rev. Gregory A. Young is pastor at Mt. Pisgah.

On Friday, Warren announced she will be holding events with Legend in South Carolina next week. Warren, a senator from Massachusetts, is running to become the Democratic candidate for president.