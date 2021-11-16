Rev. Jackson donates $200K to Voorhees College

DENMARK – The Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson Jr. has donated $200,000 to Voorhees College to support student scholarships. The official check presentation was during halftime at the Voorhees homecoming men’s basketball game, Nov. 13.

“It is vital that we prepare our children for meaningful careers and I appreciate the role Voorhees College is playing in that effort,” Jackson said. “I am pleased to be able to support Voorhees in this way.”

Jackson, well known for his philanthropy in South Carolina, is the founder of the Solomon Jackson Jr. Foundation, which awards qualified students with secondary school scholarships. He is retired from the South Carolina Department of Revenue and has spent 40 years in ministry.

“We are honored to receive this extremely generous gift from Rev. Dr. Jackson,” said Ronnie Hopkins, president of Voorhees College. “We are proud to have him as a partner as we take our institution to the next level of excellence.”

