NORTH – Robin’s Café has a special connection to a former, near-half-century-old restaurant in the area.
The downtown restaurant in North is going on almost a year of success after opening in April 2019.
Robin Withrow, owner and namesake of Robin’s Café, whose maiden name is Laird, grew up working in a former, well-established restaurant in the area, Laird’s Barbecue. Withrow was born and raised in the area and has lived here her entire life. Laird’s Barbecue, where she worked for many years, existed for more than 45 years, having been started before Robin was born.
“The ‘Twin Barns’ going out of North toward Neeses on the left were the last place we were,” Withrow said, “Before that it was at a light white building on 321 right past North Pentecostal Church on the left. Business continued to grow, so a bigger place was needed.”
Eventually her parents sold the business, and it would take a while before she returned to her passion.
Robin’s Café employs five workers, including herself. Rheagan Chavis, 26, is a manager, and Abigail Laird, 17, and Izabel Laird, 15, are two of the entry-level employees. The Laird name continues in the restaurant business. Chavis is Withrow's daughter and is also continuing in the family business.
Gennie Bennett, another manager for Robin’s Café, said, “Robin is the best boss I’ve ever had … It is a Christian-based business … We all get along.”
Bennett said the restaurant has a family atmosphere. Robin, in fact, has a family tree of sorts painted on the wall that extends to the Laird family and others in a fairly unique way. The tree has leaves made of different-colored handprints from nieces, nephews and other family members of Withrow and her employees. Decorative birds, on either side of this tree, adorn the walls of her restaurant.
Withrow does short orders and also serves meals three nights a week, Thursday through Saturday, with the evening meals starting at 3 p.m. She has take-out and eat-in available as well as online ordering.
Edwina Stone of North was dining in on a Thursday and had the special -- two pork chops, butter beans, macaroni and cheese and string beans.
“This is a hometown restaurant with many items to choose from,” Stone said. “They have great prices for the amount of food you get. They always have service with a smile.”
Jackie Toland of North picked up a to-go order recently and said, “This is the best food that has come to town.”
“I like the fact that the chicken is fresh, and you get what you pay for,” said Sissy Blewer of Cordova, who said she goes to Robin’s Café at least three times a week.
“It’s kind of like sitting down at the family dinner table. They treat you like family,” she said.
First love
“I was raised up in the restaurant business,” Withrow said. “It has always been my first love. I worked with my parents while attending school and even after graduating college. Being a family-owned business and having the love I do for my family, I wanted to stay involved.
“Growing up in the food service business taught me how to cook and do the things I do simply by watching and learning from my parents,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
She has made a homey nest of a restaurant at Robin’s Café, with bird décor here and there throughout the restaurant as well as some country motifs. This keeps with the robin theme and reminds people of the owner. Her menu is composed of comfort foods like burgers, hot dogs, chicken wings and tenders, sandwiches such as a Philly cheesesteak, and even a classic BLT and a variety of salads.
“It is the best place in town. They have great food and prices and are always friendly. It feels like home. Also, they have an amazing chef’s salad. It is huge. I get three meals out of it,” Jody Egan of North said.
Joan Jeffcoat, who was born in Springfield and now lives in Swansea, was picking up a to-go order recently and said, “This is my first time here. I have family and friends who have been here and say it’s wonderful. I wanted to give it a try. Hopefully, I will be back many times.”
Withrow seized the opportunity to get the location after a former restaurant closed there. A couple of restaurant owners had tried their hand at that location within the past few years before she started opened there.
She said she stayed involved with Laird’s until her parents decided to sell the barbecue place.
“After they sold, I worked elsewhere, even though my heart remained in the food service business. Eventually an opportunity came up, and I took it,” she said.
Self-taught cook
“I did not attend any school to learn how to cook. It was all learned in my raising. I took business in college, and that does help me with some of the business aspects of my café,” Withrow said.
She attended USC-Aiken for a year and then transferred to Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, earning an associate degree in business.
“I would not say my café does anything different that other businesses. I mean, I stress to my workers the importance of smiling faces and friendly service,” she stated.
“The customer is always right. I also stress to my customers to always let me know if there is a problem with their order, meaning if it was done wrong or if something did not taste right,” she said.
“If there is ever a problem I do what I can to fix it ... this keeps my customers happy. That's the key ingredient because without my customers, I have no business. They are my business.”
The future
“My business has been doing well. Yes, as with anything, you have some days that are not as good as you would like, but that is a part of any business, I do believe. I also believe that what does help my business is the fact that I do not ever hesitate to let my customers know they are appreciated and that without them there would be no Robin’s Café. I love all my customers, new and old,” Withrow said.
She said she may consider doing catering in the future.
“I have not done any catering, but I have fixed orders for small gatherings for people. If the question was to come up, I would possibly be open for catering,” she said. “I would really like to expand by business in the future.”
Robin’s Café is located at 620 Main St. W. in North. The restaurant’s hours are Monday and Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It is are closed Wednesdays and Sundays.
For more information, call 803-662-4338.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.