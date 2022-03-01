Retool Your School voting challenge resumes

Home Depot’s Retool Your School online voting challenge has resumed.

Online voting will be unlimited through the Retool Your School website, Twitter and Instagram using the Retool Your School hashtag. The voting period is scheduled to end Sunday, March 27 at 11:59 p.m.

This year, Home Depot will award 30 HBCUs up to $75,000 for their campuses.

Last year was South Carolina State University’s fourth time winning in the competition. The university was awarded $30,000, which was used for new patio furniture and upgrades for the campus.

To participate in the Retool Your School voting challenge, repost #RYSSCSTATE on Twitter and Instagram or visit www.retoolyourschool.com/vote to vote.

