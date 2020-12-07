Retired RMC official honored; Senate recognizes Williams for decades in hospital admin.

Brenda L. Williams was recently presented with a Senate resolution honoring her for more than three decades of service in hospital administration.
Williams retired as vice president of strategy and compliance at the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.
State Sens. John Matthews, who retired this year, and Brad Hutto presented the Orangeburg resident with the Senate resolution in recognition of her 37-year career in hospital administration.
The resolution in part read: “The members of the South Carolina Senate, by this resolution, congratulate Brenda L. Williams upon the occasion of her retirement, commend her many years of dedicated service, and wish her much happiness and fulfillment in all her future endeavors.”
While serving in various positions at RMC, Williams was responsible for numerous activities in the following arenas: engineering, marketing, grant writing, management, insurance, environment of care and environmental services.
She was also involved in Joint Commission review, planning and risk management.
Her other activities included her management of the Healthy Living Center, Vein Clinic, Vascular Center, Breast Health Center, Dialysis Access Institute and Mabry Center for Cancer Care.
Williams received her biology and chemistry degree from South Carolina State University in 1974. Two years later, she received a master’s degree in hospital administration from the Medical College of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University.
She is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a graduate of the Diversity Leadership Institute.
Before joining RMC, she served as an administrative resident at Washington Hospital in Washington, Pennsylvania, and as assistant director of the Palmetto Lowcountry Health Services Agency in Summerville.
Williams has a strong involvement in the Orangeburg community, including serving as chairperson of the Orangeburg-Calhoun-Bamberg Community Action Agency board.
Her other affiliations include her service with the following: Orangeburg and Calhoun Free Medical Clinic Board of Directors; Regional Economic and Educational Community Development Corporation (vice president); Tri-County Health Network; Samaritan House board; Orangeburg Free Clinic and the Orangeburg NAACP.
She is also a founding member of the Orangeburg YMCA and a commissioner at Denmark Technical College.
She formerly served as president of the local United Way, vice president for community betterment at the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce and as a school board trustee and member of the Orangeburg School District 5 Foundation Board.
Williams has received numerous awards and presentations, including the Orangeburg Morning Rotary Club’s 2016 Rotarian of the Year award and the Palmetto Dental and Pharmaceutical Association’s 2015 Spencer D. Disher award. She is also a member of the Rotary Club of Orangeburg and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
