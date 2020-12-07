Retired RMC official honored; Senate recognizes Williams for decades in hospital admin.

Brenda L. Williams was recently presented with a Senate resolution honoring her for more than three decades of service in hospital administration.

Williams retired as vice president of strategy and compliance at the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.

State Sens. John Matthews, who retired this year, and Brad Hutto presented the Orangeburg resident with the Senate resolution in recognition of her 37-year career in hospital administration.

The resolution in part read: “The members of the South Carolina Senate, by this resolution, congratulate Brenda L. Williams upon the occasion of her retirement, commend her many years of dedicated service, and wish her much happiness and fulfillment in all her future endeavors.”

While serving in various positions at RMC, Williams was responsible for numerous activities in the following arenas: engineering, marketing, grant writing, management, insurance, environment of care and environmental services.

She was also involved in Joint Commission review, planning and risk management.

Her other activities included her management of the Healthy Living Center, Vein Clinic, Vascular Center, Breast Health Center, Dialysis Access Institute and Mabry Center for Cancer Care.