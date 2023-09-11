Former Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Director Michael “Mike” Adams died Friday evening. He was 59.

Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall said Adams apparently died from a heart attack.

“The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety family is saddened to hear of the passing of Chief Mike Adams. During the span of his 35-year career – six of which he served as director of public safety – Chief Adams was a dedicated professional,” ODPS Director Charles Austin Sr. said.

“Chief Adams was a dedicated professional. He left a legacy of service in the field of public safety that had a major impact on ensuring that the ODPS provided the highest level of police and fire services for our city,” Austin continued.

“We will surely miss him. We extend our sincere prayers and condolences to Ms. Delcie and the Adams family,” he added.

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said, “On behalf of Orangeburg City Council, we extend our sincere condolences to the Adams family.”

Chief Mike Adams Mike Adams was named director of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety in 2015.

“Mike dedicated 35 years to serving the residents of Orangeburg and he will be remembered for his dedication to making Orangeburg safe for the residents living here,” Butler added.

“We are saddened to hear of his passing and we will continue to pray for the Adams family in the coming days,” he said.

Former ODPS Director Wendell Davis, Adams' predecessor, said, “First, I must say how shocked and saddened I was to hear of the sudden passing of Chief Adams. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Delcie, and their children.”

Davis added, “I recall upon my appointment as director (of ODPS) in 1993, we engaged in a major restructuring of the entire department from a traditional fire and police service. This process involved an assessment of the entire staff. I was immediately struck and impressed by Mike’s commitment to the legacy of the department and his desire to be a key component of moving the department in a new direction, while at the same time honoring the rich history the department had developed over the years.”

ODPS Chief Mike Adams The City Of Orangeburg announced Department of Public Safety Chief Mike Adams' retirement on Wednesday.

“He was quickly promoted to lieutenant in charge of the Narcotics Unit and made a huge impact on the street-level drug problem in the city through partnerships with local, state and federal agencies. He was shortly thereafter promoted to captain in charge of the Investigation Unit, where again he was instrumental in helping move the department forward in meeting its vision,” Davis said.

“Mike was probably viewed as having a really tough exterior but he had a huge soft spot for disadvantaged people in the community and particularly for small children victimized by crime. He shared his emotion with me on more than one occasion if anything bad happened to a child,” Davis said.

“Upon his appointment as director, he had the desire to move the department forward and build upon the vision of providing the best public safety possible for the members of the Orangeburg community. Chief Adams leaves a great legacy behind in the City of Orangeburg. He will be sorely missed by the community he served for more than 30 years,” Davis said.

Former Orangeburg City Administrator John Yow said, “Orangeburg has lost one of its loyal citizens who truly cared about the community – a man who gave 35 years of his life to protecting the public.”

“I was fortunate enough to work with Chief Adams and see him come through the ranks and work with him for 20 to 30 years,” Yow said.

“He was the consummate professional who was extremely efficient in a technical sense, but most importantly, brought compassion to the job for the employees and people of the community,” he said.

“He also had courage enough to make tough decisions and do the right thing even when he was pressed to do otherwise. I always respected him for that,” Yow added.

“I lost a former co-worker, but I also lost a good friend with his passing,” he said.

“I’ve known Mike around 40 years and worked with him during the 18 years that I served as mayor and on council,” former Orangeburg Mayor Paul Miller said.

“I considered him to be a very, very close friend – he and his wife, Delcie,” Miller added.

“I am just in total shock about his passing,” he said.

“Mike enjoyed fishing, scuba diving and hunting,” Miller said.

“I talked to him last week about getting together and having dinner at my house,” he added.

Miller said Adams served as president of the Orangeburg Rotary Club during the club’s 100th anniversary.

“He exemplified Rotary’s motto: service about self,” Miller said. He noted Adams was a Paul Harris Fellow, a high honor given to generous Rotarians.

“He was very professional in his work. He was kind of a no-nonsense type of guy,” Miller said.

“I lost a good friend and we lost a man who devoted his career to love and serve the community with honor and distinction,” Miller said.

Adams graduated from Holly Hill-Roberts High School.

He next graduated from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and attended Southern Wesleyan University.

He was also a graduate of the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy, the S.C. Leadership Institute, Leadership Orangeburg County and the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Adams began his career in 1986 as a patrol officer in the City of Orangeburg.

Three years later, he was promoted to the rank of detective in the Investigation Unit.

In 1991, Davis transferred Adams to the Narcotics Unit, where he was promoted to the rank of detective sergeant two years later.

In 1994, Davis promoted Adams to the rank of detective lieutenant.

Five years later, Davis promoted Adams to the captain of detectives in the Investigation Unit.

Adams worked in that capacity until 2012, when he became commander of the Uniform Patrol Division.

In 2015, Adams was hired as ODPS director after Davis retired.

Adams retired in September 2021.

Adams is survived by his wife, Delcie, and their three children.