Retired fisheries head gets S.C.’s highest civilian honor

CHARLESTON COUNTY -- Recently, David Michael Cupka returned to the halls of the state’s Marine Resources Center in Charleston. Cupka was one of the division’s very first employees in 1970, and he went on to serve as its director of fisheries management and play a pioneering role in the study and protection of fish, shellfish and other marine life in South Carolina and beyond.

It was in recognition of this work that Cupka was awarded the state’s highest civilian honor: the Order of the Palmetto. Presented in honor of a lifetime of extraordinary achievement or service to South Carolina, the award has been granted to outstanding citizens by the governor’s office since 1971.

“His contributions have made South Carolina a recognized leader among the coastal states in the area of marine fisheries conservation and management,” wrote South Carolina Senator Sandy Senn in her nomination letter for Cupka. His nomination also included letters from present and past directors of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) and the regional fishery groups on which he served.

“David has been a stalwart champion for our marine resources – a pioneer in cooperation and stewardship across state lines,” said SCDNR director Robert Boyles at the award ceremony.