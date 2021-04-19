Retired colonel named SCSU VP; alumnus to lead effort to build partnerships

“With a strong record of corporate and community partnerships under our belt, Col. Conyers will take S.C. State to the next level in ensuring new programmatic opportunities for our students and faculty,” Clark said. “S.C. State can live up to its full potential with leaders like Col. Conyers on board.”

Conyers has over 28 years in the U.S. Army. He has led complex organizations in areas of leadership, recruitment, retention, training, human resources, finance and budget, safety and accreditation. His assignments consisted of many stateside locations including two tours at the Pentagon and South Korea, Canada, Afghanistan and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Conyers currently serves in Washington, D.C. in the Senior Executive Service as the deputy assistant secretary of the Army. In this capacity, he leads the Army Review Boards Agency, which serves as the highest administrative level for review and appeal of personnel actions taken by lower levels of the Army.

The agency administers 12 different boards and adjudicates over 20,000 cases annually from soldiers, veterans and family members. He is responsible for boards that adjudicate cases involving evaluation and promotions, discharge upgrades, physical disability, eliminations, the parole board for military prisoners and other cases.