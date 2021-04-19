Retired colonel named SCSU VP; alumnus to lead effort to build partnerships

Retired U.S. Army Col. Alexander Conyers has been named vice president for strategic alliances and initiatives at South Carolina State University by President James E. Clark.
“I am honored and grateful for this opportunity to work for the students at S.C. State University. I look forward to working with the faculty and staff and other stakeholders to create innovative ways to elevate the impact of our students and our great university,” Conyers said.
“I am very appreciative of my selection by President Clark,” he said.
Conyers, an S.C. State graduate, will assume his duties May 3.
The vice president for strategic alliances and initiatives will lead the university's partnerships and strategic relationships efforts.
Conyers will develop strategic partnerships and collaborations with academic institutions, businesses entities and communities to further enhance the university's “transformation through collaboration” efforts.
He also will cultivate relationships and partnerships with civic and nonprofit leaders and develop and maintain agreements with the partners in support of new and ongoing initiatives.
“Col. Conyers is the perfect fit for this essential post at S.C. State University,” Clark said. “His vast military strategic experience coupled with his relationships with Bulldog alumni will serve us well.
“With a strong record of corporate and community partnerships under our belt, Col. Conyers will take S.C. State to the next level in ensuring new programmatic opportunities for our students and faculty,” Clark said. “S.C. State can live up to its full potential with leaders like Col. Conyers on board.”
Conyers has over 28 years in the U.S. Army. He has led complex organizations in areas of leadership, recruitment, retention, training, human resources, finance and budget, safety and accreditation. His assignments consisted of many stateside locations including two tours at the Pentagon and South Korea, Canada, Afghanistan and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Conyers currently serves in Washington, D.C. in the Senior Executive Service as the deputy assistant secretary of the Army. In this capacity, he leads the Army Review Boards Agency, which serves as the highest administrative level for review and appeal of personnel actions taken by lower levels of the Army.
The agency administers 12 different boards and adjudicates over 20,000 cases annually from soldiers, veterans and family members. He is responsible for boards that adjudicate cases involving evaluation and promotions, discharge upgrades, physical disability, eliminations, the parole board for military prisoners and other cases.
He retired in 2016 after rising from private to colonel as the leader of the Army’s largest and most complex military police brigade. He led over 3,600 soldiers and civilians across four military installations: Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, Ft. Stewart, Georgia, Ft. Campbell, Kentucky and Ft. Drum, New York. He was also responsible for the safety of the Ft. Bragg community with a population of over 100,000 personnel.
Conyers served as member of the SCSU Board of Visitors, Chairman of the Student Relations Committee for the SCSU National Alumni Association and a member of the Criminal Justice Advisory Committee. He was featured as a 2016 honoree on the Stellar Alumni Calendar.
He has also been inducted into SCSU ROTC Hall of Fame and most recently served as the president of the Washington, D.C., Chapter of the National Alumni Association.
A Manning native, Conyers holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from S.C. State, a master’s degree in corrections from the University of South Carolina and a master’s degree in public administration from Troy University. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and The University of North Carolina’s Leadership, Excellence and Development program. He is a member of several professional associations, including the American Association of Blacks in Higher Education, and a former adjunct professor at Upper Iowa University.