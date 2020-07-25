Retired Claflin University First Lady Alice Carson Tisdale dies

Mrs. Tisdale was director of the honors college, which the university's trustees named in her honor in 1996.

“When I got here, we had 84 students in the honors program. It was called an honors program back then. We now have over 250 students. We raised the standards for admission into the honors college as well as across the board. We looked at recruitment strategies,” Mrs. Tisdale said in 2019.

During her tenure, the graduation and retention rate of Alice Carson Tisdale Honors College students surpassed 80% and produced the university’s first-ever Truman Scholar. Honors college students have been selected for the J. William Fulbright, Thomas R. Pickering, Gates Millennium and other national scholarships and awards.

Mrs. Tisdale also was proud of other initiatives: the annual Presidential Scholarship Gala, which recognizes and supports the university’s Presidential Scholars, and the parting ceremony, which features freshmen walking through an Arch of Confidence as they embark upon their college journey.

She was instrumental in the success of the Fist Lady's Hats and Gloves Scholarship Tea, which raises money for scholarships for Claflin students.

At the 13th annual event in March 2019, Mrs. Tisdale revealed that she was being treated for breast cancer.