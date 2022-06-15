Results from Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties

The following results are from Tuesday’s party primaries in The T&D Region.

Orangeburg County

U.S. Senate/Democrat

• Catherine Fleming Bruce – 1,442

• Angela Geter – 2,108

• Krystle Matthews – 3,268

Governor/Democrat

• Carlton Boyd - 325

• Joe Cunningham – 4,313

• Mia McLeod – 1,749

• Calvin McMillan - 366

• William Williams - 305

Governor/Republican

• Henry McMaster – 1,773

• Harrison Musselwhite - 204

Attorney general/Republican

• Alan Wilson – 1,475

• Lauren Martel - 464

Secretary of state/Republican

• Mark Hammond – 1,490

• Keith Blandford - 410

Superintendent of education/Democrat

• Gary Burgess - 582

• Lisa Ellis - 980

• Jerry Govan Jr – 5,542.

Superintendent of education/Republican

• Travis Bedson - 339

• Bryan Chapman - 393

• Kizzi Gibson - 197

• Lynda Leventis-Wells - 95

• Kathy Maness - 634

• Ellen Weaver – 314

Agriculture Commissioner/Republican

• Hugh Weathers – 1,453

• Bill Bledsoe - 261

• Bob Rozier Jr. - 231

U.S. Congressional District 6/Democrat

• Rep. James Clyburn – 5,260

• Gregg Marcel Dixon - 103

• Michael Addison - 243

U.S. Congressional District 6/Republican

• Duke Buckner - 915

• Sonia Morris - 298

S.C. House District 90/Democrat

• Rep. Justin Bamberg – 1,666

• Evert Comer Jr. - 315

S.C. House District 91/Democrat

• Rep. Lonnie Hosey - 548

• Kevin Ray - 339

Orangeburg County Council District 6/Democrat

• Deloris Frazier - 715

• Aisha Graham - 514

GOP advisory question 1: Should people have the right to register with the political party of their choice when they register to vote?

• Yes – 1,590

• No - 367

GOP advisory question 2: Should candidates for local school boards be able to run as a candidate for the political party of their choice, just likes candidates for other elected offices?

• Yes – 1,502

• No - 448

GOP advisory question 3: In a situation where there is more than one person responsible for damages in a lawsuit, do you support changing South Carolina law so that each person should pay damages based on that person’s actual share of fault?

• Yes – 1,642

• No - 307

Bamberg County

U.S. Senate/Democrat

• Catherine Fleming Bruce - 376

• Angela Geter - 523

• Krystle Matthews - 495

Governor/Democrat

• Carlton Boyd - 145

• Joe Cunningham - 555

• Mia McLeod - 436

• Calvin McMillan - 141

• William Williams- 154

Governor/Republican

• Henry McMaster - 266

• Harrison Musselwhite - 45

Attorney general/Republican

• Alan Wilson - 195

• Lauren Martel - 100

Secretary of state/Republican

• Mark Hammond - 220

• Keith Blandford- 76

Superintendent of education/Democrat

• Gary Burgess - 197

• Lisa Ellis - 441

• Jerry Govan Jr. - 818

Superintendent of education/Republican

• Travis Bedson - 59

• Bryan Chapman - 53

• Kizzi Gibson - 30

• Lynda Leventis-Wells – 12

• Kathy Maness - 84

• Ellen Weaver - 40

Agriculture Commissioner/Republican

• Hugh Weathers - 189

• Bill Bledsoe - 57

• Bob Rozier Jr. - 45

U.S. Congressional District 6/Democrat

• Rep. James Clyburn – 1,196

• Gregg Marcel Dixon - 87

• Michael Addison - 234

U.S. Congressional District 6/Republican

• Duke Buckner - 247

• Sonia Morris - 43

S.C. House District 90/Democrat

• Rep. Justin Bamberg – 1,268

• Evert Comer Jr. - 335

Bamberg County auditor/Democrat

• Rosa Robinson Verner – 1,035

• Gale H. Black - 572

GOP advisory question 1:

• Yes - 245

• No – 57

GOP advisory question 2:

• Yes - 225

• No - 75

GOP advisory question 3:

• Yes - 250

• No - 49

Calhoun County

U.S. Senate/Democrat

• Catherine Fleming Bruce - 183

• Angela Geter - 261

• Krystle Matthews - 301

Governor/Democrat

• Carlton Boyd - 52

• Joe Cunningham - 465

• Mia McLeod - 210

• Calvin McMillan - 37

• William Williams – 24

Governor/Republican

• Henry McMaster - 905

• Harrison Musselwhite - 113

Attorney general/Republican

• Alan Wilson - 792

• Lauren Martel - 204

Secretary of state/Republican

• Mark Hammond - 796

• Keith Blandford - 176

Superintendent of education/Democrat

• Gary Burgess - 76

• Lisa Ellis - 160

• Jerry Govan Jr. - 563

Superintendent of education/Republican

• Travis Bedson – 147

• Bryan Chapman - 113

• Kizzi Gibson - 112

• Lynda Leventis-Wells - 59

• Kathy Maness - 360

• Ellen Weaver - 173

Agriculture Commissioner/Republican

• Hugh Weathers - 734

• Bill Bledsoe – 156

• Bob Rozier Jr. - 114

U.S. Congressional District 6/Democrat

• Rep. James Clyburn - 763

• Gregg Marcel Dixon - 15

• Michael Addison - 44

U.S. Congressional District 6/Republican

• Duke Buckner - 749

• Sonia Morris - 197

Calhoun County Council District 3/Republican

• Patrick W. Mack - 209

• Rebecca A. Bonnette - 218

GOP advisory question 1:

• Yes - 825

• No – 189

GOP advisory question 2:

• Yes - 749

• No - 262

GOP advisory question 3:

• Yes - 833

• No – 168

