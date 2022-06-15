Results from Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties

The following results are from Tuesday’s party primaries in The T&D Region.
Orangeburg County
U.S. Senate/Democrat
• Catherine Fleming Bruce – 1,442
• Angela Geter – 2,108
• Krystle Matthews – 3,268
Governor/Democrat
• Carlton Boyd - 325
• Joe Cunningham – 4,313
• Mia McLeod – 1,749
• Calvin McMillan - 366
• William Williams - 305
Governor/Republican
• Henry McMaster – 1,773
• Harrison Musselwhite - 204
Attorney general/Republican
• Alan Wilson – 1,475
• Lauren Martel - 464
Secretary of state/Republican
• Mark Hammond – 1,490
• Keith Blandford - 410
Superintendent of education/Democrat
• Gary Burgess - 582
• Lisa Ellis - 980
• Jerry Govan Jr – 5,542.
Superintendent of education/Republican
• Travis Bedson - 339
• Bryan Chapman - 393
• Kizzi Gibson - 197
• Lynda Leventis-Wells - 95
• Kathy Maness - 634
• Ellen Weaver – 314
Agriculture Commissioner/Republican
• Hugh Weathers – 1,453
• Bill Bledsoe - 261
• Bob Rozier Jr. - 231
U.S. Congressional District 6/Democrat
• Rep. James Clyburn – 5,260
• Gregg Marcel Dixon - 103
• Michael Addison - 243
U.S. Congressional District 6/Republican
• Duke Buckner - 915
• Sonia Morris - 298
S.C. House District 90/Democrat
• Rep. Justin Bamberg – 1,666
• Evert Comer Jr. - 315
S.C. House District 91/Democrat
• Rep. Lonnie Hosey - 548
• Kevin Ray - 339
Orangeburg County Council District 6/Democrat
• Deloris Frazier - 715
• Aisha Graham - 514
GOP advisory question 1: Should people have the right to register with the political party of their choice when they register to vote?
• Yes – 1,590
• No - 367
GOP advisory question 2: Should candidates for local school boards be able to run as a candidate for the political party of their choice, just likes candidates for other elected offices?
• Yes – 1,502
• No - 448
GOP advisory question 3: In a situation where there is more than one person responsible for damages in a lawsuit, do you support changing South Carolina law so that each person should pay damages based on that person’s actual share of fault?
• Yes – 1,642
• No - 307
Bamberg County
U.S. Senate/Democrat
• Catherine Fleming Bruce - 376
• Angela Geter - 523
• Krystle Matthews - 495
Governor/Democrat
• Carlton Boyd - 145
• Joe Cunningham - 555
• Mia McLeod - 436
• Calvin McMillan - 141
• William Williams- 154
Governor/Republican
• Henry McMaster - 266
• Harrison Musselwhite - 45
Attorney general/Republican
• Alan Wilson - 195
• Lauren Martel - 100
Secretary of state/Republican
• Mark Hammond - 220
• Keith Blandford- 76
Superintendent of education/Democrat
• Gary Burgess - 197
• Lisa Ellis - 441
• Jerry Govan Jr. - 818
Superintendent of education/Republican
• Travis Bedson - 59
• Bryan Chapman - 53
• Kizzi Gibson - 30
• Lynda Leventis-Wells – 12
• Kathy Maness - 84
• Ellen Weaver - 40
Agriculture Commissioner/Republican
• Hugh Weathers - 189
• Bill Bledsoe - 57
• Bob Rozier Jr. - 45
U.S. Congressional District 6/Democrat
• Rep. James Clyburn – 1,196
• Gregg Marcel Dixon - 87
• Michael Addison - 234
U.S. Congressional District 6/Republican
• Duke Buckner - 247
• Sonia Morris - 43
S.C. House District 90/Democrat
• Rep. Justin Bamberg – 1,268
• Evert Comer Jr. - 335
Bamberg County auditor/Democrat
• Rosa Robinson Verner – 1,035
• Gale H. Black - 572
GOP advisory question 1:
• Yes - 245
• No – 57
GOP advisory question 2:
• Yes - 225
• No - 75
GOP advisory question 3:
• Yes - 250
• No - 49
Calhoun County
U.S. Senate/Democrat
• Catherine Fleming Bruce - 183
• Angela Geter - 261
• Krystle Matthews - 301
Governor/Democrat
• Carlton Boyd - 52
• Joe Cunningham - 465
• Mia McLeod - 210
• Calvin McMillan - 37
• William Williams – 24
Governor/Republican
• Henry McMaster - 905
• Harrison Musselwhite - 113
Attorney general/Republican
• Alan Wilson - 792
• Lauren Martel - 204
Secretary of state/Republican
• Mark Hammond - 796
• Keith Blandford - 176
Superintendent of education/Democrat
• Gary Burgess - 76
• Lisa Ellis - 160
• Jerry Govan Jr. - 563
Superintendent of education/Republican
• Travis Bedson – 147
• Bryan Chapman - 113
• Kizzi Gibson - 112
• Lynda Leventis-Wells - 59
• Kathy Maness - 360
• Ellen Weaver - 173
Agriculture Commissioner/Republican
• Hugh Weathers - 734
• Bill Bledsoe – 156
• Bob Rozier Jr. - 114
U.S. Congressional District 6/Democrat
• Rep. James Clyburn - 763
• Gregg Marcel Dixon - 15
• Michael Addison - 44
U.S. Congressional District 6/Republican
• Duke Buckner - 749
• Sonia Morris - 197
Calhoun County Council District 3/Republican
• Patrick W. Mack - 209
• Rebecca A. Bonnette - 218
GOP advisory question 1:
• Yes - 825
• No – 189
GOP advisory question 2:
• Yes - 749
• No - 262
GOP advisory question 3:
• Yes - 833
• No – 168