The Center for Creative Partnerships, a Conscience and Social Justice organization located in Orangeburg, is restoring the historic All-Star Triangle Bowl alley on Russell Street.

The site is best known as a catalyst for protests that led to the 1968 Orangeburg Massacre.

Students from then-South Carolina State College and then-Claflin College protested segregation at All-Star Triangle Bowl. A few days later on Feb. 8, as racial tensions grew, S.C. Highway Patrol troopers opened fire on S.C. State’s campus. Three students were killed and 28 others were injured.

South Carolina State students Henry Smith and Samuel Hammond, and a Wilkinson High student, Delano Middleton, were killed.

The All-Star Bowling Alley was added to the African American Civil Rights Network in 2021 for its role in the Orangeburg Massacre.

“Not only did the kids know that they were entitled to do things, they didn’t want their rights taken away, but they also wanted to bowl,” said Ellen Zisholtz, president of the Center for Creative Partnerships.

All-Star Bowling The Center for Creative Partnerships is restoring the All-Star Triangle Bowl alley on Russell Street in Orangeburg.

What’s happening?

The Center for Creative Partnerships recently received a $750,000 grant from the National Parks Service’s Historic Preservation Fund to aid in the restoration process. This is the organization’s second grant for the project, they have received a total of $1.25 million from NPS.

According to Zisholtz, the first grant is being used for a new roof, removal of asbestos and other hazardous materials, and starting the transformation of the façade and marquee.

Construction on the roof recently began, she said.

She says the second grant will be used for a new electrical system, an HVAC system, ceilings, flooring, bathrooms and plumbing, a lunch counter, refinishing the bowling lanes and completing the façade and marquee.

“There’s a lot more to be done and more after that,” Zisholtz said. “I’ll do as much as I can with the money.”

All-Star Bowling Construction on the roof recently began.

The bowling alley needs equipment, a sprinkler system, a kitchen, furniture and TV screens, she said.

Zisholtz estimates the total cost of the restoration will be around $3 million. She plans on applying for another NPS grant to cover the cost.

Along with the restoration comes a new name. The bowling alley once known as All-Star Triangle Bowl will now be called All-Star Bowling/Justice Center.

“Orangeburg is going to be a different place in a few years,” Zisholtz said. “We’re taking a site that was part of a tragic event and making it a community asset.”

“The community has been suffering for a lot of years; this will do a great deal to healing the community,” she said.

Zisholtz said the bowling center “could possibly open in the next three years.”

What would that look like?

Upon opening, the bowling alley will have 16 operating bowling lanes. A lunch counter will be part of the remodel, servicing inside and outside tables. There will also be a conference room toward the back of the building.

The conference room will be used for film showings, book signings and exhibitions, Zisholtz said.

All-Star Bowling A second grant will be used for a new electric system, an HVAC system, ceilings, flooring, bathrooms and plumbing, a lunch counter, refinishin…

Zisholtz wants to include the "Wall of Tolerance" in the All-Star Bowling/Justice Center, inspired by the exhibit at the Civil Rights Memorial Center in Montgomery, Alabama.

The "Wall of Tolerance" is a digital display that allows visitors to pledge to work for justice and tolerance and against hate. Visitors who sign their name will be able to see it every time they return to the bowling alley.

Zisholtz said restoration of the bowling alley will be beneficial to Orangeburg’s downtown area.

“I really believe the kids at State and Claflin don’t come downtown because there’s nothing to do,” she said.

Zisholtz expressed interests in starting a student committee to help generate ideas for the bowling alley.

“The people that we’re honoring are young people,” she said, referring to the victims of the Orangeburg Massacre. “We want to see what they want and what they’re interested in.”

Multiple student tours are happening throughout the summer, Zisholtz said. She recently hosted the SC Youth Collective Fellows from the University of South Carolina.

All-Star Bowling The estimated total cost of the restoration will be around $3 million.

“I’ve worked with a lot of students, and I care that students learn about the history,” she said.

The Center for Creative Partnerships also owns a building next to the bowling alley, which Zisholtz hopes to make an arts and culture center.

She says they are “open to ideas” and “really want the community’s input.”

“The idea is we’re going to do a service to the community,” she said.

All-Star Bowling The historic bowling alley was a catalyst in the 1968 protests that led to the Orangeburg Massacre.