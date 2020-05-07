'Responsibility to serve others': Orangeburg's Ford legal director for state victim group

“I love being able to help victims become survivors through taking their power back and using their voice and enforcing their constitutional rights,” she continued.

Ford admitted the system is not perfect.

“Often, victims’ rights are disregarded and overlooked,” she said. “And that is frustrating and disappointing. I see the way that victims are treated -- with a lawyer -- and it blows my mind.”

She says the issue is frustrating because she knows there are hundreds of individuals out there who are victims who don’t know they have rights, don't know they can have an attorney, and don't know that there are things they can do to ensure they are involved and heard and supported.

“It also gives me passion to keep working and keep pushing and keep making waves for all of those people who we aren't able to assist yet,” she said.

One particular case stands out.

“I had a case where a young child was the victim of a sexual assault and the perpetrator moved into the house next door,” she said. “The child wasn't able to play outside at her own house, and her parents were understandably distraught over the horrific situation.”