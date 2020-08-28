 Skip to main content
Residents of Orangeburg, Bamberg counties die of coronavirus
Residents of Orangeburg, Bamberg counties die of coronavirus

COVID-19 illustration

This illustration created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows what the coronavirus looks like when viewed through an electron microscope.

Two elderly Orangeburg County residents and one elderly Bamberg County resident have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One more elderly Orangeburg County resident’s death is probably due to the coronavirus.

In addition, 25 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with two Bamberg County and three Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 903 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 23 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 114,400 and confirmed deaths to 2,521.

The new totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 25 new cases, 2,793 total cases and a total of 94 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 527 total cases and a total of 28 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 409 total cases and a total of 14 deaths and 1 probable death.

Concerned about COVID-19?

