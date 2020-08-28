Residents of Orangeburg, Bamberg counties die of coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two elderly Orangeburg County residents and one elderly Bamberg County resident have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One more elderly Orangeburg County resident’s death is probably due to the coronavirus.

In addition, 25 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with two Bamberg County and three Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 903 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 23 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 114,400 and confirmed deaths to 2,521.

The new totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 25 new cases, 2,793 total cases and a total of 94 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 527 total cases and a total of 28 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 409 total cases and a total of 14 deaths and 1 probable death.