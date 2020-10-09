Residents of Calhoun, Orangeburg counties test positive for coronavirus

One more Calhoun County resident and five more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No additional deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 874 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 14 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 150,033 and confirmed deaths to 3,325.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 5 new cases, 3,156 total cases and a total of 126 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 652 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 481 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0