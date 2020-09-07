Residents of Bamberg, Orangeburg counties die of coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Bamberg County resident and two Orangeburg County residents have died of coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday and Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The Bamberg County resident and one of the Orangeburg County residents were in the 35 to 64 age group. The other Orangeburg County resident was in the 64 and over age category.

Orangeburg County had one other probable coronavirus death in the 64 and over age category.

Over the two-day period, Orangeburg County had 27 new cases of coronavirus. Bamberg County had five and Calhoun County had two.

Statewide, over the past two days there have been 1,193 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 29 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 123,552 and confirmed deaths to 2,767.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 27 new cases, 2,894 total cases and a total of 106 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 5 new cases, 558 total cases and a total of 31 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 423 total cases and a total of 14 deaths and 1 probable death.