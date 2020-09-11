Residents of Bamberg, Orangeburg counties die of coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three Orangeburg County residents and one Bamberg County resident have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The Bamberg County resident and one of the Orangeburg County residents were in the 35-64 age category. The other Orangeburg County residents were in the 65 and over age category.

An additional 14 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with two more Bamberg County residents and two more Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 951 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 53 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 126,792 and confirmed deaths to 2,877.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 14 new cases, 2,935 total cases and a total of 114 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 568 total cases and a total of 32 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 427 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.