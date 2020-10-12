 Skip to main content
Residents of Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties test positive for coronavirus
coronavirus illustration

Seven Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, one Bamberg County resident and two Calhoun County residents have tested positive.

Statewide, there are 584 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and seven additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 152,242 and confirmed deaths to 3,355.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 7 new cases, 3,171 total cases and a total of 127 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 653 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 487 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.

